Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 7 face mask recipes for glowing skin using simple ingredients like banana

Do you love mixing natural ingredients and making your own beauty masks? Store-bought face masks can detox, brighten, and exfoliate, but you can use grocery items in your kitchen and pantry to achieve the same skin goals. Shahnaz Husain, who is known for her herbal skin care products, swears by homemade face masks for naturally glowing skin. Also read | Shahnaz Husain's top 4 remedies to fix dark underarms naturally: Potato juice to baking soda Shahnaz Husain said these face masks are made with natural ingredients, which makes them perfect for all skin types. (Freepik)

Why use homemade masks?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she said, “Glowing skin is desired by many; however, due to the presence of numerous products that claim to be natural, people are deluded and often confused as to which one they should opt for. The social media influence is such that people purchase mindlessly, and then the results are not the same. The thing to note is that using natural products as opposed to chemical products is where you need to make a choice.”

She added, “While chemicals only harm the skin in the long run, using natural ingredient-based products will enhance and restore the natural beauty of the skin. If you are wondering how homemade face masks can benefit your skin or why even use them when there are ready-to-use face masks in the market, then you need to look closer.”

According to Shahnaz Husain, made with natural ingredients and without chemicals, DIY homemade masks nourish the skin: “They provide ample hydration to the skin with immediate results; the skin appears soft and beautiful. Specific face masks are designed to exfoliate, making the skin smooth and refining its texture, even brightening it.”

She added, “Homemade masks are a source of antioxidants as natural ingredients are infused with them. Due to this, they become a potent remedy to provide a youthful glow and help reduce visible signs of ageing. They heal the skin naturally, as ingredients like aloe vera, turmeric, and papaya are infused with skin-healing properties. When applied directly to the skin, they provide fast healing and reduce blemishes and acne scars.”

According to Shahnaz Husain, you can easily customise DIY masks and add or change ingredients according to your skin requirements and whatever you find beneficial for your specific skin condition or type: “Your kitchen is full of natural ingredients that can be used in preparing a face mask. Mixing and matching different ingredients ensures that you prepare a mask that is suitable as per your requirement.”

Ahead, she shared seven of her favourite at-home face masks that you can make with simple ingredients. “These are potent DIY face mask remedies that you can choose as per your requirement and your skin quality. These masks are made with purely natural ingredients, which makes them perfect for all skin types. These can be used twice a week to achieve desired results or for that special glow without using chemicals,” she said.

DIY face masks infused with natural ingredients can help you achieve an effortless glow.(Freepik )

1. Avocado face mask for skin hydration

⦿ Take a ripe Avocado and a teaspoon of honey and blend them well.

⦿ Transfer the mix into a bowl, and now apply it to your skin after cleansing it.

⦿ Leave on the mask for 20 minutes.

⦿ Rinse off.

2. Turmeric face mask for skin brightening

⦿ With a pinch of turmeric, mix one tablespoon of plain yoghurt.

⦿ Apply it all over your face and neck.

⦿ Leave it on for 15 minutes.

⦿ Wash it off with water.

3. Oatmeal ace mask for exfoliation

⦿ Natural exfoliation for sensitive skin is the best. Grind half a cup of oatmeal with one tablespoon of honey.

⦿ Apply this paste to your skin.

⦿ Gently massage your skin in circular motions.

⦿ Rinse off after leaving it on for 10 minutes.

4. Banana face mask for skin nourishment

⦿ In a bowl, mash one banana and add a teaspoon of coconut oil to make a smooth paste.

⦿ Apply it all over your face and neck.

⦿ Leave it on for 15 minutes.

⦿ Rinse off with water.

5. Strawberry face mask for skin brightening

⦿ Take a handful of ripe strawberries, mash them.

⦿ Add a few drops of lemon juice.

⦿ Apply it all over your face and neck, avoiding the under-eye area.

⦿ Let it sit for 15 minutes.

⦿ Rinse off using cool water.

6. Egg face mask for skin tightening

⦿ Extract egg white and mix it with a teaspoon of honey.

⦿ Apply it to your face and neck.

⦿ Leave it on for 20 minutes.

⦿ Rinse off using lukewarm water.

7. Papaya face mask for natural exfoliation

⦿ Mash half a cup of papaya with a teaspoon of honey.

⦿ Apply the paste on your face and neck.

⦿ Massage in circular motions for 5 minutes.

⦿ Rinse off to discover softer, healthier and rejuvenated skin.

DIY natural face masks can be safe if done correctly. To ensure safety, always perform a patch test on a small area of your skin to check for any adverse reactions before applying a new face mask. Remember to consult a dermatologist if you're unsure about any ingredients or have sensitive skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.