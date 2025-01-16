Secret to Tamannaah Bhatia's glowing skin at 35 lies in these 2 homemade face mask recipes passed down by her mother
Tamannaah Bhatia has the most gorgeous skin. Her homemade masks for flawless skin are a treasure trove of natural ingredients and DIY goodness. Check them out.
The wisdom of mothers! Many of us have fond memories of our moms sharing their homemade skincare secrets and recipes with us. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is no different. As revealed in a 2022 Vogue India video, the actor swears by two simple yet effective DIY masks to give her skin an instant glow and radiance. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor reveals beauty secrets for glowing skin and what she’s learnt from mom Neetu Kapoor
‘These were taught to me by my mother’
In the video, Tamannaah, who started working in films in teenage, said, “I am so excited because I am going to share with you my beauty secrets and some rituals that I have been following since childhood. These were taught to me by my mother when I started my acting career because I had to apply makeup and style my hair every day. After all those chemicals, I wanted to incorporate something natural into my routine.”
The actor then showed how she makes her DIY face masks and emphasised the importance of using raw, organic ingredients and adjusting the consistency of the masks according to your skin type. “These ingredients are quite drying for the skin. If you have already dry skin, then add more honey into your mask because honey will hydrate and moisturise your skin,” she said about her exfoliating face scrub mask.
Exfoliating face scrub mask
Mix together:
• 1 teaspoon of sandalwood (chandan) powder
• 1 teaspoon of powdered coffee
• 1 teaspoon of organic raw honey
The actor suggests you apply the scrub to your face and massage for a few minutes, avoiding your eyes and sensitive areas around it. After 10 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry. This mask helps remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and supple, she adds.
Moisturising face mask
Mix together:
• Rosewater
• Gram flour (besan)
• Cold yoghurt (dahi)
Apply the mask evenly to your face, including the under eyes, and leave it on until it dries, in about 10 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry. This mask provides intense moisturisation, cools the skin, and reduces redness. Tamannaah says, alternatively, you could simply apply rose water to your face after the exfoliating face scrub mask.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.