Secret to Tamannaah Bhatia's glowing skin at 35 lies in these 2 homemade face mask recipes passed down by her mother

BySanya Panwar
Jan 16, 2025 04:07 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia has the most gorgeous skin. Her homemade masks for flawless skin are a treasure trove of natural ingredients and DIY goodness. Check them out.

The wisdom of mothers! Many of us have fond memories of our moms sharing their homemade skincare secrets and recipes with us. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is no different. As revealed in a 2022 Vogue India video, the actor swears by two simple yet effective DIY masks to give her skin an instant glow and radiance. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor reveals beauty secrets for glowing skin and what she’s learnt from mom Neetu Kapoor

Known for her flawless skin, Tamannaah Bhatia swears by DIY face masks to maintain her glow. (Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia)
Known for her flawless skin, Tamannaah Bhatia swears by DIY face masks to maintain her glow. (Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia)

‘These were taught to me by my mother’

In the video, Tamannaah, who started working in films in teenage, said, “I am so excited because I am going to share with you my beauty secrets and some rituals that I have been following since childhood. These were taught to me by my mother when I started my acting career because I had to apply makeup and style my hair every day. After all those chemicals, I wanted to incorporate something natural into my routine.”

The actor then showed how she makes her DIY face masks and emphasised the importance of using raw, organic ingredients and adjusting the consistency of the masks according to your skin type. “These ingredients are quite drying for the skin. If you have already dry skin, then add more honey into your mask because honey will hydrate and moisturise your skin,” she said about her exfoliating face scrub mask.

Tamannaah Bhatia's exfoliating face scrub mask is made of sandalwood powder, powdered coffee and organic raw honey. (Picture courtesy: YouTube/ Vogue India)
Tamannaah Bhatia's exfoliating face scrub mask is made of sandalwood powder, powdered coffee and organic raw honey. (Picture courtesy: YouTube/ Vogue India)

Exfoliating face scrub mask

Mix together:

• 1 teaspoon of sandalwood (chandan) powder

• 1 teaspoon of powdered coffee

• 1 teaspoon of organic raw honey

The actor suggests you apply the scrub to your face and massage for a few minutes, avoiding your eyes and sensitive areas around it. After 10 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry. This mask helps remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and supple, she adds.

Tamannaah Bhatia's moisturising face mask is made of rosewater, besan and dahi. (Picture courtesy: YouTube/ Vogue India)
Tamannaah Bhatia's moisturising face mask is made of rosewater, besan and dahi. (Picture courtesy: YouTube/ Vogue India)

Moisturising face mask

Mix together:

• Rosewater

• Gram flour (besan)

• Cold yoghurt (dahi)

Apply the mask evenly to your face, including the under eyes, and leave it on until it dries, in about 10 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry. This mask provides intense moisturisation, cools the skin, and reduces redness. Tamannaah says, alternatively, you could simply apply rose water to your face after the exfoliating face scrub mask.

