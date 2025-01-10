Riddhima Kapoor reveals beauty secrets for glowing skin at 44, what she’s learnt from mom Neetu Kapoor | Interview

Riddhima Kapoor has the simplest of beauty routines. The jewellery designer, who was seen on Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, is proof that a simple beauty routine can be incredibly effective and easy to maintain. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Riddhima spoke about her 'less is more' approach to skincare and haircare. Also read | How to stay fit and fabulous like Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Riddhima Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor reveals her favourite nighttime skincare routine for soft, dewy skin. (Instagram/ Riddhima Kapoor)

Riddhima Kapoor swears by slugging

Unlike those 10-step celebrity beauty routines, for Riddhima, it's all about simplicity, minimalism, and letting your skin breathe. “Yes, I do follow a skincare routine — it is basically cleansing, toning, and moisturising. I like those basic moisturisers, not the very expensive ones. You know how our grandmothers would use Ponds and Nivea, that really works for me. You literally will find these in my bathroom. I have dry skin, which gets worse in winter, so I have to look after it even more. I also use vitamin C serum on my face.”

Revealing her favourite nighttime skincare step for soft, dewy skin, she says, “I believe in slugging. On my face, I apply a thick layer of moisturiser and take it off the next day. That has worked for me. I do that every single night; during winter I will probably use a thicker moisturiser. I also use Vaseline on my face over a moisturiser.”

Slugging is a great option for somebody like Riddhima, who has 'very dry skin'. Put simply, slugging is a way to moisturise your skin — just apply a thin layer of Vaseline or petroleum-based balm all over your face to lock in moisture. The next morning, wash it off with a face wash and enjoy glowing, newly hydrated skin like Riddhima.

Riddhima likes effective Ingredients and treatments

She likes to focus on a few essential products that address her specific skin concerns and streamline her skincare steps, such as cleansing the skin only when necessary, as overwashing can strip her skin of its natural oils. For Riddhima, the goal of skincare is to support her skin's natural health and beauty and not to try and change it into something it's not.

“I go for lymphatic drainage massage,” she says. It is essentially a gentle, light-touch therapy that stimulates the lymphatic system, promoting the removal of toxins, waste, and excess fluids from the body. Riddhima also swears by face yoga to strengthen and tone her facial muscles, giving her face a more lifted and radiant appearance. “I have started face yoga now. I do it every day. It is something important, and I feel people should do it,” she says.

She eats right for her youthful glow

Riddhima believes a well-balanced diet rich in essential nutrients can help promote healthy, glowing skin. “Beauty is skin-deep. What you eat shows on your skin. My mother (Neetu Kapoor) always says, 'You have to eat properly for your skin because no matter what products you apply to your skin if you don't take care of your diet, it will show on your face'. You can use gazillion beauty products, but if you don't follow a healthy and balanced diet, it will not work for your skin.”

She adds, “Sometimes I put tulsi in my water, or star anise or clove. My skin is very dry, and I need major hydration. So water is very important for me. Growing up, my grandmother would always say, 'Drink nariyal pani (tender coconut water) for good hair and skin.'”

Haircare tips for luscious mane

According to Riddhima, choosing the right conditioner for healthy hair can make a big difference. A conditioner that provides long-lasting moisture can keep the hair hydrated and soft. She also suggests applying a deep conditioning hair mask once in a while to nourish and moisturise hair.

“I do take good care of my hair because I do tend to go for blow dries and end up adding a lot of heat to my hair. I go for hair spas, but I don't oil my hair. I like to put on hair masks and that really works for me. Of course, it is very important to use good quality shampoo and conditioner. I feel conditioner is really important, more than even oiling,” she says.

Repeated coloring can weaken the hair's structure, making it more prone to breakage and split ends. Therefore, Riddhima says she focuses on conditioning her hair properly. Another tip? “One thing I have always maintained is that I never get my hair roots coloured. Like never. I don't use too much hairspray, either,” she says.

Riddhima's additional skincare tips

She prioritises self-care by getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and taking breaks from social media. Riddhima also practices mindfulness and meditation to reduce stress and promote mental well-being.

Here are her top tips:

⦿ Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

⦿ Exercise regularly: It promotes healthy circulation, which supports skin health.

⦿ Manage stress: High stress levels can lead to skin issues.

⦿ Get enough sleep: Prioritise sleep to help your skin regenerate and repair itself.