5 face yoga techniques for smooth and wrinkle-free skin

In an age where many hope to age gracefully, smooth, firm, lifted skin is highly coveted. But what if there was a method, other than facelifts and Botox injections, to reduce fine lines and sagging skin? Facial yoga could be the answer. Face yoga, which consists of specific poses and massages for the face, has several benefits, including the potential to strengthen the skin and reduce the symptoms of ageing. More than just anti-ageing, yoga for the face can help you relax and release tension in areas such as the muscles between the eyes and around the temples, promoting a sense of calm and ease. Face yoga is very beneficial to tighten skin and give you a healthy glow.

5 face yoga techniques for anti-ageing

Vibhuti Arora, Face Yoga Master, Face Yogi, and Skin-Tech Expert, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 anti-ageing face yoga exercises that will reduce fine lines, puffiness, and saggy skin.

1. Forehead Smoother: Place both of your hands on your forehead with your fingertips touching in the middle. Apply slight pressure as you slide your fingertips outwards towards your temples. Repeat this motion several times.

2. Cheek Lift: Make an "O" shape with your mouth, then smile as wide as you can while keeping the "O" shape. Hold this position for a few seconds, then relax. Repeat several times to help tone the muscles in your cheeks.

3. Eye Firming: Place your index fingers under your eyebrows and apply slight pressure. Then, squint your eyes as if you are trying to squeeze them shut while resisting the pressure from your fingers. Hold for a few seconds, then release. Repeat several times.

4. Jawline Toner: Tilt your head back slightly and look towards the ceiling. Then, jut your lower jaw forward and hold for a few seconds. Relax and repeat several times to help firm up the muscles along your jawline. Additionally, you can try kissing in the air, looking towards the ceiling.

5. Neck Tightener: Sit up straight and tilt your head back so that you are looking towards the ceiling. Then, pucker your lips as if you are trying to kiss the ceiling. Hold this position for a few seconds, then relax. Repeat several times to help tighten the muscles in your neck and chin area.