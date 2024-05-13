Age-defying secrets: Top strategies to reverse skin ageing damage

Ageing is natural, and our bodies change as we grow old. Just like our hair can turn grey or white, our skin also starts to show differences in how it feels, its colour, and how it looks. Our daily habits and lifestyle choices can speed up these changes, making the effects of ageing more noticeable sooner than we might expect. As we lose elastic tissue, known as elastin, we might first notice fine lines. If we don't take care of them, these faint lines can turn into deep wrinkles over time. Discover how to turn back the clock on aging skin and restore a youthful glow with our expert guide. (Unsplash)

What we see on the surface is just part of the story – underneath, there's an ongoing decline of the structures that eventually show up on our skin. While we can't stop ageing, we do have the choice to slow down or even reverse some of the signs it brings. (Also read: Skincare guide for new moms: 8 dermatologist-approved tips for achieving postpartum glow )

Effective Ways to Reverse Ageing Damage

Dr. Mounika Ketha, Founder & Chief Dermatologist, Arna Dermatology & Aesthetics, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle some tips to reverse the damage in skin caused by ageing.

1. Introduce retinoids

Retinoids, derived from vitamin A, are potent ingredients known for their skin-renewing properties. Incorporate retinol or prescription retinoids into your nighttime skincare routine to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Antioxidant-rich food

Antioxidants combat free radicals, the unstable molecules that contribute to skin ageing. Look for food containing vitamins C and E, like mango, Kiwifruit, Blackberries, Broccoli, sunflower seeds, almonds and others to protect your skin internally.

3. Hydration

As we age, collagen production decreases, leading to sagging skin. Use skincare products like peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to improve skin firmness and elasticity and glycerin to lock in moisture and plump the skin. Hydrate your skin from the inside by drinking plenty of water.

4. Professional treatments

Consider professional treatments such as bio remodelling, also known as profile, for specific skin concerns. This technique involves skillfully injecting stabilized ultrapure hyaluronic acid into the skin. Unlike traditional dermal fillers, bio-remodeling seamlessly integrates with the body's natural hyaluronic acid, yielding a natural appearance. Notably, it offers results without extended recovery periods, allowing a swift return to daily activities. Additionally, bio-remodeling is versatile, addressing concerns from fine lines to skin laxity in various body areas.

5. Lifestyle changes

Make conscious lifestyle changes to support skin health. Incorporate regular exercise to improve blood circulation and promote overall well-being. Manage stress through relaxation techniques like meditation and deep breathing, as chronic stress can contribute to premature ageing.

To identify what best suits you for your age and skin type. Try not to use every product that you come across and, most importantly, keep it minimal and basic to adhere to your skincare routine more efficiently.