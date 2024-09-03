AI skincare, holistic facials to skin streaming: 9 hottest skincare trends of 2024 that are here to stay

In recent years, there has been a drastic shift in how people perceive skincare. No longer a mere afterthought, skin health is now a priority for many. The skincare industry, recognising this change, is constantly evolving with innovative advancements and trends. Each year brings new techniques and products that capture the curiosity of consumers eager to experiment and find what best suits their needs. As we navigate through 2024, several trends are not only making waves but are also set to dominate the skincare conversation well into the next year. Get ready to elevate your skincare routine with the top trends of 2024.

Dr Anand Toshniwal, MBBS, MD - Dermatology, Aesthetic Aura Skin and Hair Clinic, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle some of the top 2024 trends that are shaping the skincare segment.

1. Edible skincare

The concept of beauty from within has taken on a new meaning with the rise of edible skincare. These are products designed to improve skin health through consumption, integrating superfoods, vitamins, and collagen-boosting ingredients. Edible skincare promises to enhance skin elasticity, hydration, and overall appearance by working from the inside out. Brands are developing supplements and drinks that not only taste good but also offer tangible skin benefits, making this trend a tasty addition to any skincare routine.

2. Filter-free skin

In an age conquered by social media filters, the move towards embracing natural, filter-free skin is refreshing. This trend encourages individuals to showcase their natural skin, imperfections and all, promoting a more authentic and realistic standard of beauty. The focus is on achieving healthy, glowing skin without the need for digital enhancement. Products that enhance natural beauty, like tinted moisturisers and light-reflecting primers, are becoming popular, helping people feel confident in their skin without filters.

3. Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid has long been a favourite in the skincare world for its hydrating properties. Its combination with bio remodelling and hydro stretch therapy is revolutionising anti-ageing treatments. Bio-remodeling, synonymous with Profhilo, involves the injection of hyaluronic acid into the skin. This treatment stimulates collagen and elastin production, improving skin texture and firmness. Unlike traditional fillers, bio-remodeling works at a deeper level to hydrate the skin from within, leading to a more natural, youthful appearance.

Hydrostretch therapy is another innovative treatment that combines the benefits of hydration and skin tightening. Viscoderm Hydrobooster procedure uses stabilised hyaluronic acid to painlessly moisturise and revitalise tissues. This treatment not only provides intense hydration but also reduces wrinkles, refines skin texture, and enhances elasticity, particularly around the mouth, eyes, and forehead.

4. Lymphathic Drainage

Lymphatic drainage is an emerging trend in skincare that enhances the lymphatic system's natural detoxification process. This technique involves gentle massage movements that encourage lymph flow, helping to reduce puffiness, improve circulation, and promote a clearer complexion. Lymphatic drainage is often incorporated into facials and body treatments, offering benefits such as reduced inflammation, enhanced skin tone, and overall improved skin health.

5. Exosomes

Exosomes are tiny vesicles that play a crucial role in cell communication and regeneration. In skincare, exosome-based treatments are being explored for their potential to promote skin healing and rejuvenation. These treatments can enhance collagen production, reduce inflammation, and improve overall skin texture. Exosome therapy represents an advanced approach to achieving youthful, healthy skin.

6. Skin Streaming

Taking a cue from the streaming era, skin streaming involves curating a personalised skincare "playlist." This trend emphasises customising routines based on specific skin needs, much like how one would curate a music playlist. It involves layering products in a specific order to maximise their benefits. Skin streaming is about understanding what your skin needs at different times and tailoring your routine accordingly, ensuring optimal skin health.

7. Epigenetic Skincare

Epigenetic skincare focuses on how external factors influence gene expression related to skin health. This advanced approach uses ingredients that can interact with the skin's genetic markers to improve its condition. By targeting the skin at a molecular level, epigenetic skincare products aim to provide personalised solutions that address individual skin concerns more effectively than ever before.

8. Holistic Facials

Holistic facials are gaining popularity as they combine traditional facial techniques with wellness practices. These facials incorporate elements like aromatherapy, facial massage, and energy healing to create a thorough skincare experience. Common treatments include lymphatic drainage massage, acupressure, and crystal therapy. Ingredients used often feature natural and organic products such as aloe vera, chamomile, rose water, and essential oils like lavender and eucalyptus. The goal is to treat the skin and the mind, promoting relaxation and stress relief, which can positively impact overall skin health.

9. AI Skincare

Artificial intelligence is making its mark in skincare with personalized solutions tailored to individual needs. AI technology can analyze skin conditions and recommend specific products and routines based on the data. This personalised approach ensures that consumers get the most effective treatments for their unique skin concerns, making skincare more efficient and results-driven.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.