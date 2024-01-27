Everyone desires clear and beautiful skin, and today people are quite mindful of maintaining their skin health. In the skincare domain, we see various trends popping up every now and then. Among them, a relatively new term called hydrostrecth is buzzing. By using special products and techniques, this therapy focuses on making your skin more hydrated and rejuvenated by retaining moisture. If you want to keep your skin radiant, plump and refreshed, you need to keep it hydrated. How hydrated your skin is depends on the amount of hyaluronic acid it contains. Unfortunately, the amount of surface hydration that skincare products can provide to your skin is limited. Hydrostrecth technology is changing the skincare game with its ultimate hydration boost. (Also read: Decoding the viral skincare trends: Skin flooding vs skintermittent; what to try and when ) Hydrostretch skincare technique: What it is and how it works?(Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels)

Hydrostretch skincare technique: All you need to know

"The hydrostretch process is an all-inclusive approach that combines science, technology, and nature. Dry and dehydrated skin may lead to irritation, redness, and premature ageing. Hyaluronic acid serums used in the therapy provide immediate and long-lasting hydration. This moisture is essential for maintaining the skin’s barrier function and promoting a healthy complexion. Another primary role of hydrostretch is its attention to skin elasticity. The procedure promotes the natural production of collagen. We all know with age collagen production naturally decreases, which causes sagging skin and wrinkles. Hydrostretch therapy magically turns back the clock by stimulating collagen synthesis. And the result is firm skin and reduction of fine lines," says Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Cosmetologist and MD, International Aesthetics, founder, ISAAC Luxe.

She further shared with HT Digital, "The best part of hydrostrectch is its customizable approach. Dermatologists can create bespoke treatment to address individual skin concerns; be it fine lines, uneven texture, or loss of elasticity. The personalized approach ensures that individuals get the results they are looking for. This technique is more of an experience, rather than just being a skincare treatment. It paves the way to self-confidence and rejuvenation. When you go for a hydrostretch session, you would instantly feel invigorated and renewed. Suitable for all skin types, the entire process is non-invasive and easy on the skin."

"A widely popular procedure is viscoderm hydrobooster, a stabilized form of hyaluronic acid. The therapy with its gentle gel texture and fluidity, combined with exceptional flexibility, ensures effortless integration with tissues. It brings in double advantages; provides both moisture and revitalizes tissues. The mechanical action effectively smooths out surface wrinkles, boosts skin hydration, refines texture, and improves skin elasticity, all while heightening your skin’s natural glow. The nearly painless procedure with no downtime works best on facial areas like around the mouth, eyes, and forehead," concludes Dr. Geetika.