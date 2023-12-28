In the pursuit for eternal youth and radiant skin, the beauty industry has witnessed countless trends and breakthroughs but among them, hyaluronic acid has emerged as a true hero, earning its reputation as the "holy grail" of skincare. This remarkable compound has revolutionised skincare routines and garnered a devoted following but what exactly is hyaluronic acid and why has it become the go-to ingredient for countless beauty enthusiasts? Tips to incorporate hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine for anti-ageing, other skin benefits (Photo by Arina Krasnikova on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yuti Nakhwa, MBBS, MD (DVL), Owner and Director at Elixir Skin & Hair Clinic, shared, “Hyaluronic acid, abbreviated as HA, is a naturally occurring substance found in our skin, connective tissues, and eyes. It's a hydrophilic molecule, meaning it has a unique ability to hold an astonishing amount of water - up to a thousand times its weight. This property makes it a crucial component for maintaining skin hydration and plumpness, attributes that are fundamental for youthful-looking skin.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She revealed, “One of the most significant benefits of hyaluronic acid is its ability to provide intense hydration to the skin. As we age, our skin's ability to retain moisture diminishes, leading to dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles. HA acts as a moisture magnet, drawing water into the skin and helping to plump and hydrate even the driest of complexions. This hydration boost can lead to a more youthful and radiant appearance, with reduced signs of ageing.”

According to her, another appealing aspect of hyaluronic acid is its inclusivity. The skincare expert explained, “Its lightweight texture and non-comedogenic nature make it suitable for all skin types, including oily and sensitive. Unlike some other skincare products that may lead to irritation or breakouts, HA is generally well-tolerated. It can also be used alongside other skincare products and incorporated into various routines, making it a versatile choice for everyone. Additionally, it is safe for almost all individuals, regardless of age. This makes it an ideal ingredient for anyone looking to boost their skincare regimen.”

Dr Yuti Nakhwa gushed, “The benefits of hyaluronic acid extend beyond hydration. It also promotes collagen production, which is essential for maintaining the skin's structure and firmness. Collagen levels naturally decline with age, leading to sagging and the formation of fine lines. By stimulating collagen production, HA helps to maintain skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. This dual-action approach of hydration and collagen stimulation makes it an essential ingredient in the fight against ageing.”

She added, “Furthermore, hyaluronic acid can aid in wound healing and soothe skin inflammation. Whether you have a minor scrape, sunburn, or skin irritation, the application of HA can expedite the healing process. It has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce redness and discomfort, making it an excellent choice for individuals with sensitive or easily irritated skin. Besides, hyaluronic acid also has the ability to protect the skin from harmful environmental factors. It creates a barrier on the skin's surface, preventing moisture loss and shielding against pollutants, UV rays, and other stressors. This protective layer helps to maintain a healthier complexion and can be especially beneficial for those living in urban environments with high levels of pollution.”

How to incorporate hyaluronic acid into your routine

Dr Yuti Nakhwa suggested, “Hyaluronic acid is readily available in a variety of skincare products, such as serums, creams, and masks. You can incorporate it into your daily routine or use it as a targeted treatment for specific skin concerns. For those seeking an extra boost and enduring results, consider exploring a highly recommended treatment known as bio remodeling, also popularly referred to as the profhilo procedure. It boasts one of the highest concentrations of ultrapure hyaluronic acid, which penetrates the skin's layers to ignite hydration, elasticity, and flexibility throughout the body, especially in areas like the face, neck, decolletage, and hands.”

She highlighted, “Consequently, it enhances the production of collagen and elastin in the skin. It's worth noting that bio-remodeling injections differ from skin boosters in their distinctive method of administration and their capacity to stimulate collagen. Moreover, bio-remodeling sets itself apart from traditional dermal fillers, as it aims to enhance overall skin quality rather than add volume. The best part is, there is minimal downtime with bio-remodeling, allowing you to resume your normal daily activities promptly. As the beauty industry continues its evolution, hyaluronic acid remains a steadfast favorite, celebrated for its unparalleled ability to deliver age-reversing results.”

It's not just a passing trend but a special ingredient that shows how science and nature can work together. However, before trying any new skincare stuff or getting a special beauty treatment, it is advisable to consult with an expert professional like a dermatologist. This is especially important if you have specific skin concerns or conditions. They can help you figure out what's best for you.