Ideally, a proper skincare regimen should be customised to the individual's skin type and the best way to identify your skin type and customise your routine is to see a dermatologist. For all skin types, the same basic regimen of cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen is followed. Skincare for different skin types: Tips on tailoring your routine (Photo by lehandross on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Andrea Rachel Castelino, Consultant Dermatologist at DermaZeal Clinic in Bangalore, pointed out, “A foam-based cleanser with salicylic acid may be recommended for oily and acne-prone skin, while ceramide-containing cleansers may be helpful for dry skin. Choosing the right moisturiser based on the skin type is also imperative. For oily skin, lighter gel-based moisturizers that are non-comedogenic can be opted for, whereas for dry skin, a creamier oil-based moisturizing cream is best.”

She advised, “Irrespective of the skin type, adequate sun protection is vital and encompasses a lot of strategies such as wearing sun-safe clothing, carrying an umbrella, wearing wide-brimmed hats, seeking shade whenever possible along with the proper and timely application of effective broad-spectrum sunscreen. UV rays can cause tanning, hyperpigmentation, skin thickening, pigmentary disorders like melasma, and significant photoaging causing dry and wrinkled skin.”

Echoing that skincare routines should be adapted to your specific skin type, Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit, Founder at ProMed Aesthetics, revealed some general guidelines -

Normal Skin:

Use a mild cleanser.

Moisturize to maintain hydration.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

2. Oily Skin:

Use a gentle foaming cleanser.

Use oil-free, non-comedogenic products.

Incorporate a salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide for acne-prone areas.

3. Dry Skin:

Use a hydrating, creamy cleanser.

Apply a rich moisturizer.

Use products with hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

4. Combination Skin:

Use a gentle cleanser.

Moisturise dry areas and use oil-free products on oily zones.

Sunscreen is crucial for all skin types.

5. Sensitive Skin:

Choose fragrance-free products.

Patch test new products.

Remember to introduce new products gradually to observe how your skin reacts and consult with a dermatologist for personalised advice.