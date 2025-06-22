Shahnaz Husain reveals her top DIY beauty secrets and simple home remedies using affordable ingredients

If you've grown tired of trying new skincare products and want to go the DIY route and whip up a few of your own beauty solutions, there are many fresh and natural ingredients that are not just good for skin, but are also readily available. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz Husain, who is known for her herbal and ayurvedic skincare products, helps you choose natural beauty ingredients and DIY skincare items that are right for you. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor reveals beauty secrets for glowing skin and what she’s learnt from mom Neetu Kapoor According to Shahnaz Husain, mixing raw honey with fresh lemon juice can be used as a DIY skin brightening serum. (Instagram/ Shahnaz Husain and Freepik)

When should you start a skincare routine?

According to Shahnaz, you are never too young to use appropriate skin-care products. She says keeping the skin clean and protected from a young age is important: “If you believe that beautiful skin is an overnight achievement, then I would like to correct you – it is years of practicing a perfect skincare routine that enables you to maintain the beauty of your skin. Additionally, those who start young are able to achieve flawlessly beautiful skin in the long term.”

She adds that 'tweens or pre-teens, teens and young adults should begin with a dedicated skincare routine that is specific to their skin requirements'. Shahnaz says that it's never too late to start your skincare routine as 'the skin has a tremendous capacity for self-regeneration if properly cared for'.

Creating your own DIY skincare products can be a game-changer for achieving healthy, glowing skin. (Freepik)

Why should you start early?

Explaining why early skincare is essential, Shahnaz says, “When you begin skincare at an early age, you are laying the foundation for good skin health that helps in preventing skin ailments and skin-related issues. Starting with an early skincare routine in your early years allows you to build healthy skin habits that help your skin in preventing environmental damage, acne, tanning, premature ageing and uneven skin tone, only to name a few.”

According to Shahnaz, here's how early skincare helps you:

⦿ Defense against pollution, sunburn, suntan and UV rays.

⦿ With early skincare, you strengthen your skin barrier, which protects it against harmful agents.

⦿ Protecting your skin against premature ageing, and slowing down the signs of ageing.

⦿ Maintaining good levels of collagen and elastin, which are responsible for youthful skin.

⦿ Easier to maintain good skin health than trying to repair damaged skin that has been ignored for years without a proper skincare routine.

Here are some effective and easy-to-make DIY recipes. (Freepik)

DIY skincare tips for young adults

⦿ Cleansing and exfoliation

Shahnaz says, “Mix 1 teaspoon of refined brown sugar with an equal amount of raw honey or olive oil for natural exfoliation. This remedy helps in dislodging impurities from the pores, ensures damage-free exfoliation and rejuvenates the skin while hydrating it.”

⦿ Skin mask for polishing

“Grind half cup oats with 2 tablespoons of yoghurt and leave it on till it dries. Then, with a gentle circular motion, remove it using wet hands. Rinse off. You will experience a visibly softer, brighter and polished skin, a salon-like glow,” she adds.

⦿ Brightening serum

Shahnaz says, “Mix 1 tablespoon raw honey with a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse off for even tone skin and to remove skin tan.”

⦿ Skin hydration

She concludes, “Extract fresh aloe vera and apply it on your skin, leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse off. This acts as natural skin hydration that moisturises the skin and protects it against any inflammation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.