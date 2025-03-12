Say goodbye to dry skin: Ayurveda morning and evening skincare routine that will transform your glow

Skincare goes beyond surface-level care, it is a holistic approach to well-being where according to experts, aligning your diet, lifestyle and skincare practices with Ayurvedic wisdom ensures your skin remains resilient, hydrated and naturally healthy throughout the season. The key lies in consistency: small, daily practices lead to long-term benefits, transforming not just your skin but your overall vitality. Ancient Ayurvedic secrets for glowing skin(Image by Pixabay)

Nature’s remedy: Ayurvedic herbs for healthy skin

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva claimed that Ayurveda offers a wealth of botanical ingredients known for their skin-enhancing properties:

Turmeric: A natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, turmeric protects against environmental stressors and enhances skin health.

A natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, turmeric protects against environmental stressors and enhances skin health. Neem: Renowned for its purifying properties, neem keeps winter breakouts at bay and promotes clear skin.

Renowned for its purifying properties, neem keeps winter breakouts at bay and promotes clear skin. Aloe Vera: Though cooling, aloe vera provides deep hydration and soothes skin irritation.

Moringa has amino acids and essential minerals, making it a potent skincare herb(adobe stock)

Daily skincare rituals

Dr Govind asserted that small daily rituals can transform your skin’s ability to withstand winter’s harsh elements -

Morning Routine:

Start your day with a glass of warm water infused with ginger or lemon to promote digestion and hydration.

Use a mild, natural cleanser to remove impurities without stripping essential moisture.

Apply a few drops of warmed Ayurvedic oil or a natural moisturizer on your skin to seal in hydration.

Evening Wind-Down:

Dedicate a few minutes before bed to Abhyanga, allowing the warm oil to nourish your skin overnight.

Sip a herbal tea infused with chamomile or licorice to balance Vata and encourage relaxation.

Aloe Vera, Calendula And More From Ayurveda! The Best Natural Ingredients for Your Skin Revealed.(Image by Aesthetic Journey from Pixabay)

Weekly Indulgence:

Apply a hydrating face mask and include ingestible skincare using natural ingredients like honey, turmeric, aloe vera, Shatavari, Mulethi, pomegranate, and other skin-nourishing superfoods to restore moisture.

Try steam therapy to open pores and allow deeper penetration of moisturisers.

As you navigate the changing season, embrace the healing power of nature’s remedies. Stay warm, stay nourished and let your skin thrive naturally.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.