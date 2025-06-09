Think sun damage is only about sunburn? Dermat shares 4 silent damages to watch out for

If you think prolonged sun exposure only shows up as sunburn, you may be in the dark. It’s understandable to link sun damage primarily with tanning or sunburn, after all, they are the most visible effects. But extended time under the sun affects your skin thoroughly, from surface-level damage like tanning to deeper, even shockingly irreversible effects such as premature wrinkles and spots. Sunburn is not the only consequence of sun exposure, there are others which are much more concerning.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist and Founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, shed light on various facets of prolonged sun exposure, from the different types of damage to non-negotiable habits in summer, and how to choose the right skincare, as prevention is the cure.

The dermat shared these 4 side effects of prolonged sun exposure, other than sun damage:

4 unseen skin problems from sun exposure

1. Broken capillaries:

Broken capillaries, also known as spider veins or telangiectasia, are microscopic red or purple threads that show up beneath the skin.

These tiny blood vessels can weaken the skin’s outer layer because of long-term sun exposure.

Broken capillaries are seen on the face when exposed to the sun for a longer duration.(Shutterstock)

This causes skin to thin and blood vessels to become more noticeable.

Once they are visible, they can be lessened using procedures like intense pulsed light (IPL) or laser therapy.

2. Wrinkles:

Sun exposure hastens the ageing process of your skin, causing more wrinkles than usual.(unsplash )

UV radiation speeds up the breakdown of collagen and elastin, causing premature ageing.

As a result, one might start to see wrinkles and fine lines on areas that are regularly exposed to the sun, such as the forehead, around the mouth and eyes.

To prevent wrinkles, sun protection is a must. Retinoids can help to reduce fine lines, one can also go for a clinical treatment such as chemical peel, microneedling and botox to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Brown spots:

Brown spots on skin become more visible.(Shutterstock)

Brown spots are one of the most common symptoms of sun damage.

Face, shoulders, chest and hands are frequently the areas most exposed to the sun and develop brown patches.

Chemical peels or laser resurfacing are mostly used to treat these damages. But without proper sun protection, no treatment works.

4. Red blotches:

Red marks from sun exposure are a result of chronic inflammation.(Shutterstock)

Another symptom of unseen sun damage is red spots on the skin. These may appear on your forehead and cheeks and don’t go away over time, unlike sunburn, which goes away after a few days.

These blotches are the result of chronic inflammation brought on by frequent exposure to UV light, resulting in damage to skin cells and making skin more sensitive. You can decrease the redness by using niacinamide and wearing SPF every day.

4 non-negotiable priorities in summer

These common skin issues can be tackled by adopting a few key habits. Dr Nirupama Parwanda shared four skincare priorities you must stick to this summer to stay ahead of sun damage:

Healthy skin comes from within, and drinking lots of water can help to keep your skin moisturised and hydrated. Don’t forget to apply skincare. Select a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and reapply it after 2 hours. You can also choose makeup products that contain SPF. But don’t completely apply it on them, apply it over sunscreen for optimal protection. When spending a lot of time in the sun, wear UV-protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses.

Right sunscreen

Now, obviously you can't be a vampire this summer, hiding in the shadows and staying indoors just to avoid sun damage. But you can step out confidently with the right protection. Sunscreen remains a skincare essential, and choosing the right one makes all the difference.

Sheetal Dudhwewala, Co-founder and CMO of a high-performance skincare brand, Uncap, weighed in on the parameters that decide the efficiency of your sunscreen. She said, “Sun damage goes far beyond visible sunburn; it silently accelerates ageing, weakens the skin’s barrier, and triggers hyperpigmentation and collagen breakdown.”

"While UVB rays cause surface burns, UVA rays penetrate deeper, leading to long-term damage even on cloudy days. That’s why daily use of broad-spectrum sunscreens, with filters like Zinc Oxide and Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, is essential. These ingredients help soothe, repair, and protect the skin barrier while guarding against photoaging and environmental stress. A daily SPF isn’t just a shield, it’s an investment in your skin’s future,” concluded Sheetal.

ALSO READ: Sunscreen for babies? Learn when your children should safely start using it

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.