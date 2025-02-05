Want glowing skin? Nutritionist shares 10 foods that boost collagen naturally for stronger hair and fewer wrinkles

Nutritionist Renu Rakheja shared an Instagram post detailing some foods and drinks that can help boost collagen naturally and give you glowing skin and healthy hair. According to Renu, a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in promoting collagen production and giving you glowing skin, and here's where you can start. Also read | Skincare tips: What to include in your daily diet for always glowing skin? Plant-based collagen foods include berries that are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, and avocados, rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, and healthy fats. (Instagram/ Renu Rakheja)

Foods to boost collagen production

She said, “Boost collagen for glowing skin, stronger hair, less wrinkles and better joint health! Collagen isn’t just a beauty secret —it’s a powerhouse for your overall health. By incorporating these 10 foods into your diet, you’ll not only nourish your skin and hair but also improve your joint flexibility and support cartilage health. Collagen is a game-changer for your body and your beauty routine. From reducing wrinkles to enhancing mobility, collagen is a game-changer. Start adding these nutrient-packed foods to your meals today, and watch the transformation.”

10 foods rich in collagen-boosting nutrients

Sharing her list of '10 foods that boost collagen for glowing skin and strong hair', Renu said:

1. Bone broth: Rich in collagen and amino acids for skin elasticity.

2. Eggs: High in proline, a key amino acid for collagen production.

3. Citrus fruits: Packed with vitamin C, essential for collagen synthesis.

4. Berries: Loaded with antioxidants, especially vitamin C for skin health.

5. Spinach: Boost collagen production with vitamin C and chlorophyll.

6. Avocados: Rich in healthy fats that support skin hydration.

7. Garlic: Contains sulphur, which is essential for collagen formation.

8. Tomatoes: Full of lycopene, an antioxidant that helps preserve collagen.

9. Nuts and seeds: High in zinc, which is crucial for collagen production.

10. Green tea: Packed with catechins that protect collagen from damage.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.