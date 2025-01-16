Dermat shares 7 foods that can naturally boost collagen levels

Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the body that is also the building block of skin, muscles, bones, tendons and ligaments, and other connective tissues. Collagen is naturally produced by the body. However, with age, collagen production starts to decrease, which leads to wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin. The collagen produced by the body at an older age is lower in quality, and rapidly starts to break down. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 ways to naturally boost collagen in less than a month Dr Arshi Rahul shared a list of seven food items that should be included in the daily diet for boosting collagen production, without supplements. (Unsplash)

With the right kind of diet, it is possible to improve collagen production for brighter and glowing skin. Skin specialist Dr Arshi Rahul, who keeps sharing skin and hair-related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile on a regular basis, shared the ultimate diet hack for collagen production. The dermatologist shared a list of seven food items that should be included in the daily diet for boosting collagen production, without supplements. Also read | Anti-ageing tips: Easy ways to boost collagen in your skin and delay ageing

Citrus fruits:

High in vitamin C, essential for collagen synthesis.

Berries:

Packed with antioxidants that support skin health.

Leafy greens:

Rich in chlorophyll, which may enhance collagen production.

Nuts and seeds:

Packed with vitamin E and healthy fats to protect collagen.

Garlic:

Contains sulfur to support collagen formation.

Tomatoes:

Rich in lycopene, helping protect collagen from damage.

Fish and shellfish:

High in omega-3s that promote healthy skin and collagen.

In an earlier interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Lakshmi Sowjanya, Dermatologist from Hyderabad mentioned the ways to improve collagen production with right kind of diet and lifestyle, “You can elevate your skin's resilience and youthful allure by adopting natural strategies to enhance collagen production. Nourish your body with a balanced diet rich in collagen-boosting nutrients. Engage in regular exercise to stimulate blood flow and oxygenation, promoting collagen synthesis. Strength training, yoga, and facial exercises can fortify skin structure and elasticity. Prioritise quality sleep, as it is during this crucial period of rest that collagen production peaks, aiding in skin repair and regeneration.” Also read | Anti-ageing tips: Ways to boost your skin collagen production

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.