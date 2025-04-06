Menu Explore
Shahnaz Husain reveals her natural home remedy to clear blemishes using mint leaves; check out her ‘simple’ hack

BySanya Panwar
Apr 06, 2025 03:54 PM IST

Is there an ‘easy’ remedy for clearing blemishes? According to Shahnaz Husain, all you have to do is 'grind some mint leaves and water into a paste.'

Did you know there are several easy remedies to help clear blemishes at home? Instead of racing to the drugstore for an over-the-counter treatment, if you prefer to pick ingredients from your own kitchen for at-home remedies for skincare issues, Shahnaz Husain is here to help. For decades, Shahnaz has been known for her herbal and ayurvedic skin care products. She has now shared her secret ingredient to fight blemishes. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients

Shahnaz Husain shared a home remedy with mint leaves for reducing blemishes. (Pics: Instagram/ Shahnaz Husain and Freepik)
Shahnaz Husain shared a home remedy with mint leaves for reducing blemishes. (Pics: Instagram/ Shahnaz Husain and Freepik)

Shahnaz Husain's DIY mint face pack recipe

Looking to fix blemishes on your face with a fuss-free home remedy? According to Shahnaz, all you need to do is blend with the right ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen.

“Grind some mint leaves and water into a paste and apply it on your blemishes,” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 5. The herbal beauty care entrepreneur was responding to a question during her #AskShahnaz session: “Is there an easy and simple remedy to clear blemishes?”

What are the benefits of mint leaves in skincare?

If you take a whiff of mint, you can experience its cool, refreshing aroma, perfect for hot summer days ahead. And you really can’t go wrong with adding some mint to your diet. But what about skincare?

A 2022 study published in Molecular Diversity Preservation International found that mint has antioxidant properties that help protect the skin from UV-B damage and can also prevent premature skin ageing and the development of skin cancer. The study defined an antioxidant as a substance whose presence in low concentrations relative to the substrate susceptible to oxidation significantly lowers or prevents the harmful effects of free radicals on human tissues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Shahnaz Husain reveals her natural home remedy to clear blemishes using mint leaves; check out her 'simple' hack
