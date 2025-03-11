Ayurveda for dry skin: Add this Ayurvedic diet plan, daily moisturising ritual and right oils to your skincare routine

The changing weather's crisp air can leave our skin feeling dry, tight and vulnerable. In Ayurveda, cold season is seen as a season that intensifies the dry qualities of Vata, which can lead to dehydration, flakiness and premature ageing. Say goodbye to dry skin with these Ayurvedic hacks!(Image by Pixabay)

Without proper care, this imbalance can weaken the skin’s natural barrier, making it more prone to irritation and dullness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, shared, “By embracing time-tested Ayurvedic practices, you can nurture your skin effectively and restore its balance during the colder months. Ayurvedic skincare for cold season focuses on warmth, moisture and gentle nourishment—balancing Vata and shielding the skin from environmental stressors.”

He added, “Vata is the dosha responsible for movement and circulation in the body and when aggravated, it can strip the skin of essential moisture. Using deeply hydrating oils, nutrient-rich botanicals and soothing rituals, you can maintain soft, resilient skin all season long.”

According to Dr Govind, here’s how to keep your skin hydrated, nourished and healthy.

1. Feed your skin right: Ayurvedic diet for deep nourishment

What you eat directly affects your skin’s health. In cold season, it’s essential to incorporate warm, hydrating foods that pacify Vata and replenish moisture from within -

Soups and Stews: Rich in nutrients and hydration, these meals are easy to digest and deeply nourishing.

Healthy Fats: Ghee, olive oil, and coconut oil help keep skin supple by enhancing its natural lipid barrier.

Steamed Vegetables: Soft, warm vegetables like carrots, squash, and sweet potatoes provide essential vitamins for skin repair.

Herbal Teas: Infusions of ginger, cinnamon, and licorice support digestion, circulation, and hydration—key factors in winter skincare.

Staying hydrated is equally crucial. Though the cold may suppress thirst, drinking warm water throughout the day ensures your skin remains plump and resilient.

2. Daily ritual, lasting impact: The magic of Abhyanga for your skin

A daily self-massage (Abhyanga) with warm oil is a cornerstone of Ayurvedic winter skincare. This deeply moisturising ritual offers multiple benefits:

Locks in hydration: Warm oils penetrate deep into the skin, preventing dryness and roughness.

Boosts circulation: Gentle massage enhances blood flow, ensuring better oxygenation and nutrient absorption by skin cells.

Calms the nervous system: The rhythmic motion of massage soothes stress, a major factor in skin health.

3. Choose the right oil

Sesame Oil: A warming, deeply nourishing oil ideal for combating winter dryness.

Coconut Oil: Provides intense hydration and antimicrobial benefits.

Almond Oil: A lighter yet deeply nourishing option, perfect for sensitive skin.

Warm the oil slightly before application to enhance absorption and create a soothing experience—perfect for chilly mornings or a relaxing evening ritual.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.