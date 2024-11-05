A video currently trending on Instagram credits a special roti mask for tightening face skin. According to Face Yoga expert Mansi Gulati, if you want tight skin naturally, “Mix whole wheat and milk to prepare dough, shape the dough in circular way as shown in the video. Place it on your face and spray rose water over the dough. Keep it on your face for 5 minutes and see the transformation for yourself!” But it is simple click-baiting or does it actually work? Roti mask for youthful skin: Face Yoga expert reveals surprising DIY hack but does it really work?(Photo by Instagram/mansifaceyoga)

Roti mask craze:

Mansi Gulati elaborated that while whole wheat helps in the regeneration of skin cells, rose water provides hydration and milk helps in cleansing pores, black heads and white heads. While Mansi seems quite confident about her ‘beauty hack’, hundreds of comments on her post are calling it quite nonsensical. The doctors aren't quite sold on it either.

Truth behind this Instagram trend

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, asserted that using whole wheat dough, milk and rose water on the face is not backed by any scientific evidence. She insisted, “There is no proof that it tightens the skin. In fact, a large number of people will experience reactions such as rashes or irritation due to gluten sensitivity or wheat allergies. This is especially prevalent among those with conditions like eczema, where the consumption of wheat-based products could potentially trigger flare-ups. There can be worsening of acne and pimples which can steal one's peace of mind. In such cases, even topical applications containing whole wheat extract might also lead to unexpected skin issues that can give a tough time to you.”

She cautioned, “One can have problems such as burning, itching, redness, irritation, and rashes on the skin that can be frustrating and annoying. Using whole wheat, and rose water as part of a DIY face mask might enhance radiance while exfoliating dead cells gently. However, always conduct a patch test before indulging in whole wheat beauty rituals; what nourishes one person’s skin may not suit another’s needs. Everyone will witness variations in results based on skin type. It is better to consult an expert instead of trying any home remedies by following any videos on social media.”

Better yet, just eat the roti

Dr Rinky Kapoor explained, “Whole wheat dough is not just a staple in our diets. However, it is also used by many for their skin as it is believed to offer various skin benefits, particularly in the regeneration of skin cells, and help to enhance appearance. Loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamins B1 (thiamine), B3 (niacin), and E, whole wheat is known to boost antioxidant properties that help fight oxidative stress, one of the culprits behind premature ageing and skin damage.”

She revealed, “Moreover, whole wheat contains dietary fiber and minerals like zinc and selenium that enhance blood circulation to the body. Improved circulation means better delivery of oxygen and nutrients to skin cells, allowing the skin to repair naturally. The phytonutrients found in whole grains work synergistically to reduce inflammation as well, further assisting in repairing damaged skin while protecting against external factors. Incorporating whole wheat dough into your meals not only fuels your body but can also be a crucial ally for your skin’s vitality. it is known to help with tighter skin. However, these benefits are not being proved yet. Hence, be cautious while using any product without the doctor’s knowledge.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.