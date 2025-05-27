Dry, dehydrated or sensitive skin? Here’s dermatologist-backed guide to choosing the right face mask for every skin type

Every skin type comes with its own set of unique needs, and finding the perfect face mask can feel a bit overwhelming. Still, face masks have rightfully earned their place in every beauty routine. Whether you're dealing with acne, dryness, dullness, or sensitivity, there's a mask out there for almost every skin concern. Check out tips for selecting the ideal face mask for your unique skin needs. (Pexels)

From clay and sheet masks to enzyme-rich formulas, the choices are endless, which can make picking the right one a challenge. But the good news? With the right pick, face masks can deeply target your skin concerns and elevate your skincare game to the next level. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh swears by this simple morning skincare ritual for glowing skin: Here’s why you should try it too )

Dr Anindita Sarkar, chief medical officer, Clinikally & AAYNA Clinics, shared with HT Lifestyle the ultimate guide to choosing the right face mask for your skin concerns.

1. For dry and dehydrated skin

Hydrating gel and cream masks offer a moisture boost for skin cravings, especially in dry and dehydrated skin. When skin feels tight, flaky, or dull, these masks work to replenish water levels and restore the skin's natural barrier. The key ingredients include hyaluronic acid, which holds up to 1000 times its weight in water, keeping the skin's hydration intact. Many of these masks can be used overnight as sleeping masks or leave-on masks to wake up with plump and refreshed skin.

2. For dull and uneven skin tone

There are times when the skin starts losing its radiance and shows signs of uneven tone. In that case, brightening masks typically formulated with exfoliating and antioxidant-rich ingredients can help improve skin clarity and restore glow.

Hydrating masks can replenish moisture, while brightening masks improve tone. (Photo: Shutterstock)

For instance, Vitamin C is a popular ingredient in brightening masks, known for reducing pigmentation and enhancing luminosity. Additionally, enzyme masks that are made from pineapple, papaya or pumpkin are gentle yet effective at dissolving dead skin cells and promoting a smoother and even complexion. Another great ingredient to look for is niacinamide which has the dual benefit of brightening and improving skin texture and supporting the skin barrier.

3. For sensitive and irritated skin

Sensitive skin requires extra care, and the wrong mask can trigger redness and itching. Hence, it is important to choose products that are free from artificial fragrances, alcohol-free, and packed with soothing ingredients. There are also masks with ingredients like centella asiatica (cica), chamomile, colloidal oatmeal or calendula that can significantly help reduce inflammation.

For sensitive skin, opt for hypoallergenic or dermatologist-tested face masks. (Freepik)

Try to get only those products that mention hypoallergenic or dermatologist-tested on the label for an added layer of reassurance. If you already have a sensitive skin, avoid clay or exfoliating masks unless there is any specific formulation added in.

"Choosing the right face mask begins with carefully understanding your skin type. This helps align the mask with its key benefits. There are detoxification clay masks, luxurious hydrating sleeping masks, and others to meet everyone's needs. With the right choice and a consistent routine, face masks can help strengthen your skin's natural defense mechanism and achieve a healthy glow," concludes Dr Anindita.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.