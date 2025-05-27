Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rakul Preet Singh swears by this simple morning skincare ritual for glowing skin: Here’s why you should try it too

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
May 27, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh’s morning ritual of dipping her face in ice-cold water helps refresh her skin, reduces puffiness, and gives her a natural glow.

Rakul Preet Singh recently gave fans a peek into her morning skincare ritual, and it's as simple as it is refreshing. The 34-year-old actor swears by dipping her face in ice-cold water before applying any makeup. It's a go-to trick she uses to wake up her skin, reduce puffiness, and get that natural glow. Let's take a closer look at this beauty ritual and how it can benefit your skin too. (Also read: Dermatologist says never use these 3 skincare products on your kids: ‘Talcum powder can cause respiratory diseases’)

Rakul Preet Singh shares her refreshing morning skincare ritual with ice-cold water. (Instagram/@rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh shares her refreshing morning skincare ritual with ice-cold water. (Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh reveals her refreshing morning skincare ritual

On Monday, Rakul shared a candid video on her Instagram, captioned, “Ek thanda jhatka, roz subah ka (one cold shock every morning). Because skincare is serious business." In the clip, she's casually dressed in a white tank top and denim jeans, her hair tied up in a neat top bun. 

In the clip, she explains, “So my morning routine is what I start before I do makeup, it's cold water, ice cold water, and we go.” She says this as she refreshes her face with a quick dip. She adds it ‘completely refreshes’ her, highlighting how this chilly splash energises her skin to kickstart the day.

Benefits of dunking your face in ice water

In a May 5 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suby Kakkar, dermatologist at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, explained the science behind this chilly skincare ritual. 

"When your face touches ice-cold water, the blood vessels in your skin shrink. This can reduce puffiness, make pores look smaller, and give the skin a firmer appearance," she said. “Once the skin warms up again, blood flow increases, making your face look fresh and glowing. That's why many people use this method in the morning, to wake up their skin and reduce swelling around the eyes.” Click here to read more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Rakul Preet Singh swears by this simple morning skincare ritual for glowing skin: Here’s why you should try it too
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On