Rakul Preet Singh swears by this simple morning skincare ritual for glowing skin: Here’s why you should try it too

Rakul Preet Singh recently gave fans a peek into her morning skincare ritual, and it's as simple as it is refreshing. The 34-year-old actor swears by dipping her face in ice-cold water before applying any makeup. It's a go-to trick she uses to wake up her skin, reduce puffiness, and get that natural glow. Let's take a closer look at this beauty ritual and how it can benefit your skin too. (Also read: Dermatologist says never use these 3 skincare products on your kids: ‘Talcum powder can cause respiratory diseases’) Rakul Preet Singh shares her refreshing morning skincare ritual with ice-cold water. (Instagram/@rakulpreet)

On Monday, Rakul shared a candid video on her Instagram, captioned, “Ek thanda jhatka, roz subah ka (one cold shock every morning). Because skincare is serious business." In the clip, she's casually dressed in a white tank top and denim jeans, her hair tied up in a neat top bun.

In the clip, she explains, “So my morning routine is what I start before I do makeup, it's cold water, ice cold water, and we go.” She says this as she refreshes her face with a quick dip. She adds it ‘completely refreshes’ her, highlighting how this chilly splash energises her skin to kickstart the day.

Benefits of dunking your face in ice water

In a May 5 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suby Kakkar, dermatologist at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, explained the science behind this chilly skincare ritual.

"When your face touches ice-cold water, the blood vessels in your skin shrink. This can reduce puffiness, make pores look smaller, and give the skin a firmer appearance," she said. “Once the skin warms up again, blood flow increases, making your face look fresh and glowing. That's why many people use this method in the morning, to wake up their skin and reduce swelling around the eyes.” Click here to read more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.