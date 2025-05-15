Menu Explore
Neurologist shares his 15-minute morning routine to naturally boost dopamine: 'Don't charge your phone by your head'

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
May 15, 2025 10:43 AM IST

Struggling with low energy in the morning? Dr. TJ shares a quick 15-minute routine to boost dopamine and kickstart your day without reaching for your phone.

Feeling low on energy or struggling to stay motivated in the mornings? You're not alone. Many of us find it tough to jumpstart the day with positivity and focus. Tj Power, a Neurologist, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his May 6 post, he reveals his simple 15-minute morning routine to naturally boost dopamine levels and set the tone for a productive day. (Also read: Orthopedic surgeon shares what to eat for healthier heart, brain, kidneys and more )

Check out Dr. Power's 15-minute morning routine to boost dopamine and energise your day. (Freepik)
Check out Dr. Power's 15-minute morning routine to boost dopamine and energise your day. (Freepik)

What is Neurologist's morning routine 

In an episode of The School of Greatness podcast with Lewis Howes, when asked about the best morning routine to get dopamine in check, Dr. TJ emphasised one crucial point: it starts the night before. "The most important aspect is where you charge your phone," he said. "You can't charge your phone by your head. It's the most fundamental change society has to make." According to him, avoiding screen exposure immediately upon waking is key to regulating dopamine levels.

Dr. Power stresses that we need at least 15 minutes of no screen time after waking up. Instead of scrolling, he encourages immediate action. "You wake up, walk to the bathroom. If you're sitting there, have a book to entertain you," he suggests, noting that books are better for our dopamine because they engage and challenge the brain in a healthier way.

Simple sequence to supercharge your dopamine levels

His simple sequence includes waking up without touching your phone, walking to the bathroom, splashing cold water on your face, brushing your teeth, and then returning to your room to make your bed. "You've already experienced a drastically different situation from a neurochemistry point of view," he explained. "Your dopamine is climbing hard and fast, and that's when you're going to perform at a really high level with whatever action you want to take."

He contrasts this with the typical dopamine dip many experience first thing in the morning: "Rather than climbing out of low dopamine and finding everything annoying or feeling irritated, this approach sets you up for a more balanced, energised start."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

