Pratibha Ranta on her skincare ritual before Holi: ‘I apply lot of coconut oil on my hair, moisturiser to my face’

As Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, approaches, many of us worry about the impact of the colours and waters on our skin. Actor Pratibha Ranta, known for her glowing complexion, has a special skincare ritual to protect her skin before and after Holi celebrations.

Pratibha's Holi skincare secrets

To prepare her skin for the festivities, Pratibha stresses the importance of moisturising and protecting her skin.

"I apply a lot of coconut oil on my hair, moisturiser and sunscreen for the face,” she says, emphasising how it helps create a barrier between her skin and the colours, reducing the risk of irritation and dryness.

Here, she recalls that she used to apply coconut oil on her face as well. “Initially, when I was young, I used to apply coconut oil on my face. But now I don't do that because I'll get acne. So, I use a good moisturiser and a good sunscreen that really helps.” says the actor, who has gained popularity with Laapataa Ladies, which gained international recognition after becoming India's official entry to the Oscars 2025.

What about post-Holi skincare?

After the celebrations, Pratibha follows a gentle skincare routine to remove the colours and nourish her skin. When she comes back home, she scrubs her face well to remove all the colours.

“After coming back, I scrub my face well and apply some nice homemade pack. That work wonders for the skin,” says the actor.

Pratibha's skincare philosophy for Holi is simple yet effective. “Also, I really believe that if you are enjoying the moment, you release many happy hormones, which is a really good for the skin. Because if you are happy, your skin is happy, and that is what matters in the end,” says the actor.