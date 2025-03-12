Pratibha Ranta on career after Laapataa Ladies: ‘Now, I am aiming for something big with every project’

Actor Pratibha Ranta got wings to fly and dream big with her first film Laapataa Ladies, which was India's official entry to the Oscars 2025. The actor wasn't disappointed about the film missing out on the Oscar, and instead, remains eternally grateful for the recognition and opportunities that the film's success has brought her way. Also read: 'Itna seriously nahi lena chahiye': Aamir Khan reacts to Laapataa Ladies' exit from Oscars 2025 race Pratibha Ranta has a lot to look forward to after the success of Laapataa Ladies.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pratibha opened up about channelling Urmila Matondkar in a reimagined video of the song Rangeela Re for Crocs as part of their Holi campaign, her Holi plans and life after Laapataa Ladies.

On her Holi plans

This year, it will be a working Holi for Pratibha. “I am shooting on Holi. I will not be playing Holi this year. But I have great memories associated with the festival. When I was in Shimla, it used to be cold during this time. We avoided playing Holi with water,” she tells us.

The actor adds, “I remember I would go out for Holi with umbrellas, so that I can avoid getting drenched till the time I reach my destination. Since, I didn’t want to spoil the start. But Holi in Mumbai is fun because the climate is so nice. We can plan with water, and colours. So, Holi in Mumbai is quite bearable and fun for me”.

On channeling Urmila Matondkar

Pratibha recently paid homage to Urmila Matondkar's iconic style, starring in a reimagined music video of the hit song Rangeela Re for a Holi campaign.

Here, she clears that she has not tried to recreate the song. “Because nobody can surpass what Urmila ma’am has done. We have just tried to have fun with the song because the song is perfect for Holi. Urmila ma’am is a legendary actor and dancer. You can never match that,” she says.

The actor reveals, “When I was shooting the video, I was constantly watching the video and wondering how did she do it. The choreography is also inspired by that original choreography only”.

Revisiting the shoot day, Pratibha says, “It was a very intense shoot. Before the shoot, I had no idea that it would be intense. I just thought there would be dance and colours. This was the first time I was dancing in front of the camera, and I can now say that a lot of hard work goes into it”.

On life after Laapataa Ladies

Pratibha gained popularity for Laapataa Ladies, which gained international recognition after it emerged as India's official entry to the Oscars 2025. The Kiran Rao directorial, however, failed to make the cut for the shortlist.

“I didn’t get disappointed when the film didn’t make it to the shortlist. Becoming the country’s official entry for the award was a big thing, for me, considering it was my first film. I did not expect that to happen. It was beyond my expectation. I was happy that it happened and changed things for me,” she says.

How did it change things for Pratibha Ranta?

“Now, I am aiming big with my next project. My dreams have become bigger,” she says.

Pratibha explains, “The film has changed things for me in a beautiful way. Today, I can make a decision. I can see what I want to do. I can challenge myself as an actor.... Now, I want to try something new, and that can only happen if you have justified yourself in your first project, and audiences have loved you in your first project”.

At the moment, she is "at a very exciting place” where she is getting to explore new stories. “I'm so surprised by the fact that there are such brilliant writers out there who are writing such great scripts. The whole energy is so nice. It is a beautiful place to be”.

After Laapataa Ladies, Pratibha has worked on multiple projects, which she says will be announced “very soon”. “They are going to be fun and different,” she ends with a promise.