Year ender: Junaid Khan, Keerthy Suresh to Lakshya, Pratibha Ranta, how the Bollywood debuts fared in 2024

The year 2024 saw many debuts in the film world, which included some known names and some fresh new entries, here’s a lowdown of how they fared Bollywood debuts in 2024

Rishabh Sawhney

Having done a web show, The Empire, Rishabh made his big screen debut with the Hrithik Roshan starrer aerial actioner Fighter, playing the menacing villain. While the film’s performance was below expectations at the box office, the actor’s turn was appreciated for his antagonistic portrayal.

Guru Randhawa

A name popular in the Punjabi music industry, Guru tried his hand in Hindi films this year with the comedy Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, opposite actor Saie M Manjrekar. The film went under the radar on its arrival and so did his performance.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta made one of the most talked about debut in the film world with her turn in Laapataa Ladies. Her portrayal of the headstrong Jaya trying to make something of her own in a patriarchal world, garnered acclaim. She even followed it with another memorable performance in the web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Pashmina Roshan

Coming from the illustrious Roshan family and cousin to actor Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina made her big screen debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound opposite Rohit Saraf. Released amid much hype, the film failed to make a mark, however her performance was noted by critics and audiences alike.

Jibraan Khan

Famously remembered as actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son Krrish from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Jibraan made his leading debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound too, and amid the four leading actors in the film, which included Pashmina, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal, he recieved the most appreciation.

Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Marred amid the controversy around the film’s release owing to religious conflicts, actor Aamir Khan’s son made his entry into films with Maharaj. The film came without any prior promotions, but Junaid’s performance did create noise with his acting skills being noted by the industry and the viewers.

Parth Samthaan

One of the most popular leading men from Indian TV, Parth made his film debut this year with two films releasing close to each other, Hamare Baarah and Ghudchadi. While the former created waves for its controversial subject, the latter boasted big names like actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. However, both the films failed to create much impact.

Lakshya

After two shelved debut films—Dostana 2 and Bedhadak—Lakshya finally made his debut with the actioner Kill, giving one of the most impressive debut performances this year. The gritty genre of the film and his intense performance in it clicked with the audiences and critics, with him being termed the actor to look out for.

Pragya Jaiswal

Having already worked down South, Pragya entered Hindi films this year with the ensemble comedy Khel Khel Mein. While the film suffered in the carnage caused by Stree 2, her performance still managed to grab eyeballs.

Ranveer Brar

A star in the culinary world, Ranveer had already tried his hand at acting with the anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai. But this year, he entered films with the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders. The chef-actor was appreciated for his presence on screen and his emotional range.

Dhvani Bhanushali

After giving some of the most trending songs on YouTube, Dhvani ventured into the acting world after singing. She marked her debut with the romcom Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam opposite actor Aashim Gulati. However, the film failed to create much buzz.

Anjini Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini also entered the acting industry with Binny and Family. While the film underperformed in theatres, it did garner appreciation for her endearing performance alongside a stalwart like actor Pankaj Kapur.

Shaheer Sheikh

One of the most loved actors in television, Shaheer made his film debut opposite actor Kriti Sanon in her debut production Do Patti. Playing an abusive husband, the actor garnered praise for the credibility he brought to the dark role.

Keerthy Suresh

A star down South, after much speculations in various Hindi projects, Keerthy made her Bollywood debut recently with the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. It also coincided with the month of her wedding. The film is currently running in theatres; however, it is struggling to bring in big numbers.