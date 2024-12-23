Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King to be helmed by Siddharth Anand and not Sujoy Ghosh: Report

Siddharth Anand will helm King?

Pinkvilla reported quoting its source, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand is among the biggest combination for Hindi Cinema, and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last 6 months, as Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute. King is all set to go on floors in March 2025...The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya."

King will release in 2026

“Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are extremely happy with how the script of King has shaped up and are now ready to roll with it by March 2025. It’s a 6 to 7-month schedule, planned all across the globe and the makers are committed to bring the film to the big screen in 2026. The scale of King will be at par Pathaan...," added the source.

More about King

The report further said that the "conversations are on with an A-List actress" to be cast alongside Shah Rukh, adding that an "announcement shall be made shortly". Abbas Tyrewala is King's dialogue writer. King will also feature Abhishek Bachchan apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.