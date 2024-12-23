Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King to be helmed by Siddharth Anand and not Sujoy Ghosh: Report
Reportedly, Sujoy Ghosh has only written King with Siddharth Anand and others. It will also star Abhishek Bachchan apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.
Siddharth Anand and not Sujoy Ghosh, reportedly, will helm Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King. As per a Pinkvilla report, the prep work for the film has been underway for the last six months and the movie will go on floors in March 2025 and release globally in 2026. It is a “6 to 7-month schedule”. Reportedly, the film has been written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan confirms his next film is Sujoy Ghosh's King, has ‘age-centric’ role: Have to lose some weight)
Siddharth Anand will helm King?
Pinkvilla reported quoting its source, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand is among the biggest combination for Hindi Cinema, and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last 6 months, as Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute. King is all set to go on floors in March 2025...The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya."
King will release in 2026
“Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are extremely happy with how the script of King has shaped up and are now ready to roll with it by March 2025. It’s a 6 to 7-month schedule, planned all across the globe and the makers are committed to bring the film to the big screen in 2026. The scale of King will be at par Pathaan...," added the source.
More about King
The report further said that the "conversations are on with an A-List actress" to be cast alongside Shah Rukh, adding that an "announcement shall be made shortly". Abbas Tyrewala is King's dialogue writer. King will also feature Abhishek Bachchan apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.
