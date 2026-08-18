'Sir, ₹350 a day just to get to work': Fresher tells Bengaluru CEO about rising cost of living

A young professional spending ₹350 every day to reach office in Bengaluru has drawn attention to the rising cost of commuting in the city. In a LinkedIn post, CEO Sanket Sheth recalled a conversation with a fresher when his company resumed in office work in 2024. Bengaluru’s rising commute costs put pressure on young workers. (Representative Image)

Sheth recalled how the fresher told him about the daily expense while travelling to work. The caption read, “Sir, office aane mein ₹350 roz lag jaate hain.”

He explained that the employee was staying near Lalbagh while their office was in HSR. His parents were not comfortable with him riding a scooter because of Bengaluru’s roads and traffic. Public transport took nearly two hours one way, including multiple changes and last mile travel.

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Taking an auto along with public transport cost around ₹350 every working day. For someone earning their first salary, simply travelling to work could cost ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 a month.

“Somewhere in this rapid growth, are we making Bangalore unaffordable for the very youngsters who built its energy?” Sheth wrote.

He argued that a 22-year-old should not have to think about whether they can afford to go to work. Instead, their first salary should bring a sense of freedom, whether it is buying something without asking at home or saving their first ₹1,000.

Sheth also warned that young workers could eventually start looking for remote jobs, avoid opportunities that require office attendance or choose another city.

“Bangalore is Bangalore because every year thousands of 21, 22 and 23 year olds arrive here with ridiculous amounts of ambition,” he wrote, adding that these young workers bring energy, ideas and a willingness to take risks.

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