Drowning baby elephant rescued from Teesta River by fishermen, reunited with mother in remarkable video

"What an incredible rescue of a newborn elephant calf swept away by the Teesta River! The courage, compassion and quick thinking of local fishermen, combined with the swift response of the Baikunthapur Forest Division, deserve immense appreciation. Together, they successfully reunited the little one with its anxious mother. Bravo," she wrote in the caption.

Sharing the video, Sahu praised the courage and presence of mind displayed by those involved in the rescue, particularly the local fishermen and officials from the Baikunthapur Forest Division.

A dramatic rescue of a newborn elephant calf swept away by the Teesta River has captured attention online after IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video of the incident on X. The clip showed how local fishermen and forest officials worked together to save the calf and eventually reunite it with its mother.

Calf reunited with its mother The video documented the rescue operation as people stepped in to help the young elephant after it was apparently carried away by the river. With the calf vulnerable and separated from its herd, the rescuers acted quickly to bring it to safety.

According to Sahu's post, the coordinated efforts of the fishermen and the forest department ultimately resulted in the newborn being reunited with its mother.

Video draws heartwarming reactions The post, shared on Tuesday, September 22, received a number of reactions, with social media users applauding both the fishermen and the forest officials for acting swiftly.

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Reacting to the rescue, one user wrote, "What a beautiful rescue. Humanity at its best." Another person praised everyone involved, saying, "Huge respect to the fishermen and forest officials."

Others were particularly moved by the moment the elephant calf was brought back to its mother. "So heartwarming to see the calf reunited with its mother," one user commented.

Another person highlighted how crucial the timely intervention had been, writing, "This little elephant was incredibly lucky to be rescued in time."