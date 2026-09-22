‘I wasn't laid off’: Deloitte employee quits high-paying job, returns to India because…

An Indian-origin woman has opened up about the real reason she decided to leave her high-paying job as a senior consultant with Deloitte in Canada and return to India. Preeti Bisnik had first posted about resigning from Deloitte in August and had since been inundated with curious messages. Preeti Bisnik explains why she left her high-paying job in Canada (Instagram/@preetibisnik)

In an Instagram video shared one day ago, she explained that her upcoming return to India was not prompted by a layoff or visa trouble. Instead, it was a wish to be closer to her ageing parents that made her take the big step.

Not laid off, no visa issues “Why I am moving back to India, left a high paying job in Deloitte and leaving Canada for a while. A lot of you have asked me this question and I thought to make a reel about it,” Bisnik captioned the video.

Speaking on camera, she explained that she has acquired Canadian citizenship and therefore it was not visa issues that prompted her return.

She also dismissed comments saying she had been laid off from Deloitte.

“No, I have not been asked to move out of the country. I'm a Canadian citizen. No, I was not being laid off. In fact, my manager asked me if I want to go for a sabbatical, where I said that no,” she clarified.

(Also read: Ex-Deloitte consultant explains why he lives in India despite having Canada permanent residence)

Bisnik, who has been based in Canada for the last six years, acknowledged that her decision to return to India may seem counterintuitive to many. After all, she had a comfortable and high-paying job as a senior consultant with Deloitte in Toronto.

“My team was amazing, my job was amazing, my pay was good. In fact, I have a short-term and long-term real estate also here in Canada,” she revealed.

Why she’s moving back Bisnik said that she wanted to be closer to her parents in India, which was the major reason she was moving back.

“The reason I'm moving is because of the love of my life, these two people,” she said, sharing a picture of her parents. “Because my dad's old now, and my mom is also having some issue while walking, and she has some issue in the vision.”

The Indian-origin consultant said that she plans to focus on her mother’s lifestyle when she moves back home.