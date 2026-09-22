Liquor case: Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine granted bail by Kerala high court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Reporter TV managing director (MD) Anto Augustine in the case booked by the excise department against him for possession of liquor beyond permissible limits at his home in Wayanad district. Excise officials will also investigate if a portion of the seized liquor is illicit in nature. (HT sourced photo)

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order on the petition for bail, filed by Augustine’s counsel, after noting that recovery in the case had already been made and that the accused did not have criminal antecedents. A detailed order is awaited.

Excise officials had seized around 67 litres of liquor, including foreign-made foreign liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and wine, during raids conducted on September 16 at Augustine’s home in Muttil in Wayanad district. The seizures far exceeded the permissible limits for possessing liquor in domestic premises.

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Excise officials will also investigate if a portion of the seized liquor is illicit in nature. Augustine has been charged under sections 55(a), 55(i) and 58 of the Kerala Abkari Act.

The liquor seizure took place as part of statewide raids on Augustine’s premises, including at the Kochi bureau of the news channel he heads. The raids by the Kerala police were part of its probe into alleged irregularities in connection with the visit of football legend Lionel Messi and the Argentine football team to the state, an event which did not materialise.

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Reporter Broadcasting Corporation is part of Augustine’s corporate assets and was planned as the private sponsor for the event.