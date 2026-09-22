16-year-old raises ₹1.5 lakh in 24 hours for little sister's surgery after heartfelt post goes viral

A teenager expressed his gratitude on X after strangers helped him raise over ₹1.5 lakh for his sister’s urgent eye operation. The 16-year-old had previously posted an emotional appeal, asking online users for small donations, even as little as ₹10, to help cover her medical expenses. Image of report and screenshot of bank balance shared on X by a teen. (X/@Jayrathore9068)

What happened to her? “Hi everyone, I am Ajayveer Singh Rathore, 16 years old. I'm posting here because my family is in a very difficult situation and I don't know where else to turn for help. My 12-year-old sister is facing the risk of losing her eyesight,” read a post shared from the X profile of Jay Singh Rathore. The post also showed pictures of an Aadhar Card of a kid born in 2013.

Explaining what happened to his sister, the brother wrote, “few months ago, her vision started getting blurry, and when we took her to Dr. Shroff's Eye Hospital in Delhi, the doctors diagnosed her with glaucoma along with vitreous hemorrhage (internal bleeding in the eye affecting her vision).”

In the thread, he shared that their mother passed away during COVID and now the siblings live with their father and grandmother. “My father is the only earning member of our family, working in the fields, and we don't have much savings left.”

How much did he need? He claimed that they have already spent over ₹2.5 lakh but still needed ₹1.2 for the next surgery. He said the family managed to arrange a certain amount but were still short by a considerable amount.

Also Read: Indian co-founder raises ₹90 lakh after tweeting about needing ₹2 crore funding

“Between our savings ~ and help from relatives, we have managed to arrange ₹50,000. We are still short by approximately ₹73,000.I have attached the medical reports, hospital bills, cost estimate and appointment documents so that people can verify the situation.”

He then urged people to help him save his sister, adding that he wasn’t asking anyone for a large amount. “Even ₹10 or ₹20 from people who are comfortable helping would mean a lot to us. If you cannot contribute, simply sharing the post may help us reach someone who can.”