Asian Games 2026 Day 4, Full India Results (Updating live): Lakshya Sen springs remarkable win, IND in sight of 1st gold

The fourth day of the Asian Games 2026 campaign was a mixed bag for the Indian contingent, with shuttlers - including PV Sindhu - and shooters putting up a disappointing show. India's medal hopes now hinge on the women's cricket team, with the team in sight of its first gold in the ongoing edition. India’s Lakshya Sen. (HT_PRINT)

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE: Check live updates and scorecard here

After winning two silver medals on Day 2, Elavenil Valarivan was unable to add to her tally on Tuesday, as she and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification.