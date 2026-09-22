A 10,000mAh battery, Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max and an old world charm

This is a complicated era for smartphones. For those making them. And for everyone lining up to buy one. Mind you, there are plenty of choices, but something feels misaligned. Either phones feel too expensive for what they list on the spec sheet. Or we are being forced to go back in time as far as specs, and therefore overall experience is concerned. It is imperative for phone makers to find some uniqueness that may define at least some of the phones they launch in the months ahead and hope supply chain and component pricing complexities smoothen out. Xiaomi, with the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, has done exactly that—a mammoth 10,000mAh battery in the phone, weighing 229 grams, which is actually less than the 238 grams that Xiaomi’s own Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W tips the scales at. Quite a feat? The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is a mix of clean lines, with a focus on ergonomics (Vishal Mathur/HT Photo)

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Clean design meets practical ergonomics The conversation will keep returning to the weight loss regime Xiaomi put the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max on in the research labs before it was ready for the world. It feels incredibly light to hold, and more to that observation, it’s very evenly balanced as well. To have managed that with the battery bulk to the tune of 10,000mAh at one end of the phone, is a testament to hard work at the design and engineering stages. This is also the largest battery capacity Xiaomi has ever integrated into a phone, and the silicon-carbon composition is further good news for longevity as well as stamina.

My choice of colour would be Secret Sunrise, which unveils clouds on the horizon at different lighting angles. Matcha Green may match the lifestyles (and diet preferences) of some potential buyers. The Stealth Black, also photographed here, is the conventional choice done well. Xiaomi has given the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max’s display a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 layer. By eliminating glass at the back, they’ve managed to save considerable weight, which I’ve referenced. Overall, it is a mix of clean lines, focus on ergonomics and depending on the colour choice, a mix of a vibrant or more studious personality.

Performance holds its own despite the mid-range chip Much as you do, I also had a raised eyebrow at the choice of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip for a phone that’s priced upwards of ₹49,999. In an ideal world, this chip would’ve effortlessly done duty in a phone priced slightly lower than this. But this isn’t the real world, where phone makers are having to contend with very high memory and storage prices for phones they manufacture, and also not exactly the widest basket of chip choice because quite simply, the volumes to underline a scenario of choice, simply aren’t there. Within that paradigm, things get interesting.

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Having swapped out a higher-spec Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip from the Redmi Note 15 series, Xiaomi has achieved generational performance parity. This performance would be comparable to the Motorola Edge 70, Samsung Galaxy A57, and the Nothing Phone (4a) in the current landscape. The performance refinement is mostly borne from the Hyper OS side of things, and even then, there would be no complaints about multitasking and general app response. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max holds up well enough with app load, and never betrays any strain in the form of heat on the back of the phone.

Return of the era of days-long battery life Back to the 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery for a moment, because this 6.83-inch AMOLED display, and a mid-range chip that doesn’t exactly slow down in real-world usage, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is a return to the good of days of well, days on a single battery charge. This will, as a primary phone, last between 1.5 days and 2.5 days of usage on a single charge. Top that. With 100-watt wired fast charging, Xiaomi has done well to ensure that getting this ready for a workday ahead doesn’t take too long.

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The dual camera setup gets a 50-megapixel main wide camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. My recommendation would be to stick to the main camera as much as possible for photos with the best detailing and depth. In general, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max returns very likeable photos, with nice contrast, appreciably vivid colours and just that right amount of grain to add some realism to photography. There may be scenarios where the backgrounds get blown out a bit if the light source is behind the subject, but manually focusing mostly solves that niggle. You can zoom in 2x for very detailed photos that get quite close to a subjective relative to distance.

Xiaomi faces a challenge because Redmi devices, most affectionately associated with price tags and perceived value, are being forced to sport more substantive price tags due to component pricing. Within that paradigm, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max does deliver on the promise of smooth performance, a very good camera and perhaps the longest battery life among phones in this price range depending on how you use it. How you perceive the value is subjective, but undeniable is a focus on refinement across the board. The highlight is a return to an era when phones lasted days on a single charge.