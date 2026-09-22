Jerusalem, "Murders Too Close - Love too Far", the first Indo-Israeli co-production, has been selected for the Lakes Noir International Film Festival in Italy that specialises in thrillers, noir, and crime films. Indo-Israeli co-production 'Murders Too Close - Love too Far' selected for Lakes Noir festival

Renowned Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman, known for making movies such as "Floch", "My Michael", "An Israeli Love Story" and "Valley of Strength", has co-directed the murder mystery with Indian filmmaker Manju Borah.

The movie will be presented under the Omicidi troppo vicini segment at Lakes Noir, which will run from September 24 to 27 in Varese and Luino, Italy.

The film gala will also honour Wolman with the festival's Lifetime Achievement Award - Premio alla Carriera.

"My heartfelt thanks to Manju Borah who unfortunately cannot join me there and to the entire film crew in Assam for their dedication, talent, and spirit of collaboration, and to our editor, Eyal Amir, for his sensitive and creative work in shaping the film", the filmmaker told PTI.

"I'm grateful to the festival for this recognition and delighted that the film will meet new audiences", he added.

In an earlier interview with PTI, the Israeli filmmaker had said that the film was conceived in the aftermath of the tragic Nirbhaya case that shook India.

"On December 28, 2012, I attended the New Delhi International Film Festival with my film 'Gei Oni' . A few days earlier , the horrific gang rape and murder , had happened. I was there in the streets of Delhi witnessing the huge demonstrations and marches of mainly women after the incident", Wolman said.

"It was then and there that the idea for the film 'Murder Too Close - Love Too Far' was born. I wrote to my friend Manju Borah from Assam about my idea and fortunately she agreed to co - produce and co – direct the film with me," he said.

Wolman said the story explores universal themes of abuse, violence, corruption, group behaviour, gang and mob mentality.

"These are a part of life here in Israel as anywhere else in the world. I have made films in America, Europe, Africa and China and all deal with similar stories, issues and problems", Wolman stressed.

"Murders Too Close - Love too Far" follows two plots of murders and love running parallely and they intertwine and feed each other building tension keeping the suspense alive till the last moment.

The film stars Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Shaminn Mannan, Seema Biswas, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, Adil Hussain and Diganta Hazarika.

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