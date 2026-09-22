UP teen alleges gangrape by truck driver, his helper after being offered lift

A 17-year-old girl from Balrampur has accused a truck driver and his helper of gangrape after they offered her a lift. She alleged that she remained with the two men for nearly 150 km before escaping and reaching the police in Deoria, police said. The FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and sections 58 and 6, along with Sections 70(2) (gangrape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt) and 137(2) (kidnapping/abduction-related conduct) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against Samoon and Vakil. (HT/Representative)

Salempur circle officer Gaurav Singh said the alleged incident took place between Balrampur and Basti. Therefore, a zero FIR was registered at Salempur Kotwali and later forwarded to the concerned police station for investigation.

The FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and sections 58 and 6, along with Sections 70(2) (gangrape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt) and 137(2) (kidnapping/abduction-related conduct) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against Samoon and Vakil.

Girl left home after dispute at home According to the complaint, the girl left her home on Sunday evening following a dispute with her family.

She was waiting by the roadside for a vehicle to travel towards Basti when the truck driver approached her and asked about her situation.

The driver allegedly told her that he was travelling towards Bihar and assured her that he would drop her at Basti while returning after unloading the goods. Trusting his assurance, the girl boarded the truck. She alleged that after getting into the vehicle, the driver handed the steering wheel to his helper. She further alleged that the driver sexually assaulted her while the truck was travelling between Balrampur and Basti.

According to her complaint, it was night, and she was unable to seek help.

Also Read: Delhi teen allegedly gangraped by 3 men posing as cops near Kalkaji Temple

Held hostage throughout the night She alleged that the two men held her hostage throughout the night as the truck continued its journey.

The girl told police that on Monday morning, around 8 am, the truck was parked near Salempur Kotwali.

The driver reportedly got down from the vehicle to collect some goods. She allegedly seized the opportunity, opened the driver’s-side door and fled from the truck.

The girl then reached the Salempur police station and narrated the incident to the police. Acting on the information she provided, a police team reached the location where the truck had reportedly been parked.

However, by then, the driver and his helper had allegedly abandoned the truck and fled the spot.

Also Read: 'Assumed genitals were chopped off': Raped Delhi teen's body was mistaken for a man's. Then appeared a tattoo

Following the incident, the girl has been placed at a One Stop Centre, where she is receiving care and assistance.