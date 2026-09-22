Lakhimpur Kheri, A relationship dispute and the alleged insistence of the assailant on marrying a 26-year-old school teacher were the apparent reasons behind her murder at a private school here and his subsequent suicide, police said on Tuesday. Relationship dispute behind UP school teacher's murder in school, FIR says

An FIR has been registered against the deceased assailant, Saud Ansari , and his parents on a complaint by the teacher's brother, police said.

The FIR, registered at Lakhimpur Sadar Kotwali on Monday evening, invokes sections 103 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Shadab Akhtar, brother of the deceased teacher, Nishat Fatima.

According to the complaint, Ansari had allegedly been harassing Fatima and insisting that she marry him. Her family had approached Ansari and his parents and asked them to stop him, but their efforts did not yield results, police said.

Garg said the investigation was underway from all angles and further facts would emerge as it progresses.

The incident occurred at Children's Academy school in the city around 11.30 am on Monday. Ansari, who was acquainted with Fatima, allegedly entered the school carrying a bag containing two country-made pistols.

CCTV footage showed Ansari holding Fatima's hand and taking her towards the first floor, police said.

According to the SSP, an altercation took place between the two in a corridor near the senior KG classrooms, following which Fatima was allegedly killed. Ansari later died by suicide.

Police said the investigation was continuing and the role of the accused's parents, who have been named in the FIR, would also be examined.

The incident has also prompted the police to review security arrangements at schools, Garg said.

She said corrective measures would be taken to prevent unauthorised entry of outsiders into school premises and ensure the safety of students and staff.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.