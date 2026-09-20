‘I thought home would feel different’: NRI shares struggle of settling back in India

An NRI who returned to India after spending a significant amount of time in the US has opened up about struggling to feel at home again. Six months after moving back, the Reddit user says they feel lonely and disconnected from old friends and family. They are now questioning whether leaving the US was the right decision. Reddit user opens up about feeling lonely after moving back to India. (Representational image generated using AI)

‘I feel incredibly lonely’ The Reddit user shared the post with the caption, “6 months back in India and I feel like I don’t belong here anymore.”

The person said they returned mainly because their parents were worried about them and they wanted to be closer to home. At the time, returning to India seemed like the right choice, but settling back has been harder than expected.

“But now I feel incredibly lonely,” they wrote.

(Also Read: ‘We relived our childhood’: Friends reunite at their school after 50 years)

According to the Reddit user, their old friends have moved on with their own lives and are often busy. They said they have tried reaching out and making plans, but have not felt the same effort from others.

“I understand that people are busy and that life changes, but after repeatedly trying, it starts to feel like I’m the only one who cares about maintaining these friendships,” they wrote.

The person also said their relationship with their brother feels different. They had expected returning home to bring them closer to family, but instead found themselves feeling more disconnected.

‘I keep thinking about my life in the US’ The Reddit user said they often think about their life in the US, where they had built a routine and enjoyed a sense of independence.

“I had built a routine there, had independence, people around me, and a sense that I was moving forward,” they wrote.

They admitted that they now wonder if they made a mistake by leaving. At the same time, they said they did not want to blame their parents, who had been genuinely worried about them and wanted them to return home.

“But emotionally, this transition has been much harder than I imagined,” they wrote.

The user then asked others who had moved back to India after living abroad whether they had experienced similar loneliness and disconnect. They also wanted to know how others rebuilt their social lives and figured out whether to stay in India or move abroad again.

Read the full story here.

The post drew varied responses. One person advised them to explore different parts of India and make new connections, adding, “Take it slow. Six months is a very short time to judge yourself.”

(Also Read: ‘Two generations of sailors’: Father and son meet unexpectedly in the middle of the ocean)

Another Reddit user said they had moved back nine months ago and were also struggling. Others suggested joining meet-ups and hobby groups to make new friends.

One person asked whether the user could return to the US, while another suggested considering other countries if returning was not possible.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)