IAS officer asks 89-year-old Panchayat President her secret to fitness, she says...

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a snippet of her conversation with Veerammal Amma, an 89-year-old Panchayat President from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The IAS officer asks Veerammal about her secret to 'fitness and positive attitude'. Her response has caught the attention of many people. Picture of IAS Supriya Sahu and Veerammal.(Twitter/@IAS Supriya Sahu)

In the caption of the post, IAS Supriya Sahu wrote, "Veerammal Amma, popularly known as 'Arittapatti Paati,' an 89-year-old Panchayat President of Arittapatti Panchayat is truly an inspiring woman. Fit as a fiddle, she is the oldest Panchayat President in Tamil Nadu. Her infectious smile and unbridled enthusiasm is so heartwarming." (Also Read: Britain's oldest man turns 111, shares his secret for living a long life)

She further added, "When I asked her the secret of her fitness and positive attitude, she tells me it's all about eating simple home-cooked traditional meals like millets, and working all day in her agricultural field. What an honor to meet her and discuss our plans for the development of Arittapatti which is the first biodiversity heritage site in Madurai, Tamil Nadu."

Watch the interaction between IAS Supriya Sahu and Veerammal Amma here:

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual asked, "Super. What did she say when you asked if she drinks tea? Does she drink tea?" To this, IAS Supriya Sahu replied, "Yes, she does, and with sugar."

A second commented, "Special tribute and salutes to Verrammal Amma for her relentless and undaunted spirit. May God bless her with lots of courage and strength to work forward."

"Simple living is the best living, always." expressed a third.

A fourth shared, "Thank you very much for informing us about her. It's an honor for us to know her through your post."

A fifth said, "What an inspiring lady she is. Thanks for sharing her story with us."