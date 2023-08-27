Britain's oldest man turns 111, shares his secret for living a long life

John Tinniswood, Britain's oldest man, celebrated his 111th birthday at The Hollies care home in Southport. Born in 1912, the same year as the Titanic's fateful voyage, Mr. Tinniswood enjoyed the festivities surrounded by family and friends. Britain's oldest man celebrates his 111th birthday with family and friends and gets a birthday card from none other than King Charles and Queen Camilla.(X/adaekrani)

The highlight of the celebration was a birthday card from none other than King Charles and Queen Camilla. Mr. Tinniswood's collection of telegrams from the late Queen Elizabeth, with whom he met two times, was also showcased, reflecting a life rich with remarkable experiences.

"I never expected to get all these," he chuckled, as he spoke about the of cards that came his way. He recalled the memory of his wedding day in 1942, marrying his wife Blodwen whom he met at a dance in Liverpool. The couple enjoyed 44 years together until Blodwen's passing in 1986.

Mr. Tinniswood attributes his long and fulfilling life to simple principles: "Fish and chips on a Friday and doing things in moderation." He also credited his early memories, recalling his first day at school at age five, and the excitement of starting work on a Monday right after leaving school on a Friday.

With a career as an accountant for Shell and BP, Mr. Tinniswood's life journey is marked by multiple achievements. In retirement since 1972, he's embraced the mantra of “moderation.” “One word… moderation. Don’t eat too much. Don’t drink too much. Try and keep yourself fit,” he advised.

Walking has been another secret to his vitality. Despite mobility challenges, Mr. Tinniswood maintains his routine, often navigating his care home with the support of a shopping trolley. "Swinging your legs about is good exercise. Each day, swinging the left foot and the right," he shared.

The centenarian's wisdom extends beyond physical activity. He emphasized the value of social bonds, noting that moderation should also apply to one's mental and emotional health. "So stay within the limits of what you can do!" he added.

As Mr. Tinniswood enjoys his well-earned weekly treat of fish and chips, his example inspires everyone to embrace the mantra of “moderation.”