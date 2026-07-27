A Truce in Yemen Unravels, Threatening to Widen Mideast War

A spate of tit-for-tat attacks between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels in Yemen is escalating, threatening to break a fragile truce that has held for four years. Houthi supporters protesting an attack on the San’a airport in Yemen.

A return to all-out war between the Saudis and the Iran-backed militant group would heap more pressure on global energy markets already strained by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. It could also bring catastrophic consequences to the people of Yemen, where deadly famine took hold when the country’s civil war was at its peak.

So far, Riyadh has calibrated its responses as the Houthis test their limits, but experts on the conflict say they see little room for de-escalation. The militants are under growing economic pressure, which they blame on a Saudi-enforced blockade of Yemeni ports and airspace.

Meanwhile, Iran is taking advantage of the situation to inflict pain on the kingdom without attacking it directly.

“Iran is fanning the flames of this conflict—that’s without question—but the Houthis tend to do things when it makes sense for them,” said Allison Minor, a former U.S. official on Middle East policy now at the Atlantic Council think tank. “I think we’re very close to a resumption of all-out war. I’m not seeing an off-ramp right now.”

Tensions peaked on Saturday when the Royal Saudi Air Force struck military targets in Yemen’s coastal province of Hodeida, according to a Saudi-led coalition opposing the Houthis. The Houthis responded with drone and missile attacks on facilities of Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned energy firm, in the cities of Jizan and Yanbu, the main spigot for oil exports off the country’s western coast. Saudi Arabia didn’t disclose whether the facilities suffered any damage.

Hours later, Houthi launch sites and weapons depots were targeted in several locations, including Marib and Al-Jawf, according to a Yemeni broadcaster run by the Saudi-backed government in Aden. These were among the coalition’s first airstrikes inside Yemen since a United Nations-brokered truce took effect in 2022, intensifying conflict on its volatile front lines.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed they shot down a Turkish surveillance drone operated by the Saudis. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

“For now, I think it’s still a tit-for-tat and there’s hope that maybe this can be contained,” said Umer Karim, a researcher focused on Saudi policy and Gulf geopolitics at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. “But the way things are going, I don’t think so.”

Saudi Arabia intervened against the Houthis a decade ago after the group seized a swath of territory during the country’s civil war. Since then, Riyadh has backed Yemen’s internationally recognized government and led the coalition of Arab militaries that supported its fight against the militants.

The civil war in Yemen lasted seven devastating years. The truce reached in 2022 was meant to ultimately ease restrictions on fuel imports and flights. Riyadh’s diplomatic rapprochement with Iran, the Houthis’ sponsor, the following year helped maintain a tenuous peace even though little progress was made politically.