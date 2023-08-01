'World's oldest man' dies at 127, ate locally grown food and enjoyed an occasional drink

Brazilian supercentenarian touted as world's oldest man has passed away at an impressive age of 127, just seven days shy of his 128th birthday. Local media in Brazil reported the news of peaceful passing of José Paulino Gomes at his home in Corrego del Cafe. José Paulino Gomes, believed to be world's oldest man, passes away at age 127.

According to reports, Gomes was still riding horses up until four years ago. He leaves behind seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Gomes was a former animal tamer and was known as a humble and simple man. He lived a natural lifestyle, avoiding industrialized products and favouring things from the countryside. His diet consisted of food grown or raised locally, and enjoyed an occasional drink.

His 1917 marriage certificate from Pedra Bonita's registry office indicated a birth date of August 4, 1895. If his claim about his age is indeed accurate he lived through the events of both World Wars and three global pandemics.

However, while Gomes is celebrated as a supercentenarian, there have been contrasting claims in the records. The current Guinness World Records titleholder is Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, who is 115 years old. And previously, French woman Jeanne Calment held the title of the oldest person to have lived, passing away at the age of 122 in 1997.

Jose's granddaughter, Eliane Ferreira states that in the countryside, people are often registered when they are older, leading to some cases of incorrect documentation. She told the local media, ‘he definitely was over 100 years old, at least 110. Now we need to know how it will be recorded on the death certificate.’

As his family revealed, Jose's cause of death was multiple organ failure, a likely consequence of his advanced age. On the 29th of July, he was laid to rest at the Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery in Pedra Bonita, where his memory will forever be cherished. Mr. Gomes' extraordinary journey serves as an inspiration to all, showcasing the remarkable strength and endurance of the human spirit.

