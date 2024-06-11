Abandoned by its mother, baby elephant finds new home with Tamil Nadu foresters. Watch

In a heartwarming story of discovering a sense of belonging in an unexpected place, foresters from Tamil Nadu rescued and cared for a baby elephant. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the story on social media, explaining how the baby elephant was left behind by its mother. The baby elephant in the care of Tamil Nadu foresters. (X/@supriyasahuias)

“A feeling beyond words as we warmly embrace 3 months old baby elephant in our care who has been abandoned by his mother elephant. The mother was found sick and lying on the ground with her baby roaming around her in panic on 3rd June in Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu foresters lifted her up with a crane and treated her for almost three days. She regained her health and joined her herd; however, in a sad turn of events, she has consistently refused to accept her baby elephant even though the foresters and vets tried their best to unite them relentlessly working 24*7,” wrote Sahu in her post. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu foresters safely rescue and release leopard lost in Nilgiris. Watch viral video)

She further added, “For several days. Experts tell us these events do happen in the wild for some unexplained reasons. When all efforts failed we had no other option but to bring the baby to the Theppakadu elephant camp to ensure the safety and survival of the baby. The good part is that he will have the company of two other baby elephants and 27 elder elephants. We are committed to providing the best care as per the scientifically developed Standard Operating Protocol for the management of elephant calves. Above all, our Mahouts are experienced and known for their unconditional love and service to elephants.”

She also posted a few pictures where the elephants were being taken care of.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on June 10. Since being posted, it has gained more than 57,000 views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here’s what people had to say:

An individual wrote, “Tamil Nadu govt's forest department is maintaining the landscape and wildlife admirably well, taking care of wildlife with compassion and the wilderness and landscape commendably well, thereby protecting the environment."

A second shared, "It's rare and not natural that in the animal kingdom, parents are letting their baby out of his maternal love and care. Madam, there should be research on how some animals behave in such a way. Rare in elephants. But the motherly approach of the Forest Department is lovable."

A third commented, "So grateful to all our forest warriors! Thank you!"