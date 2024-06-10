 Tamil Nadu foresters safely rescue and release leopard lost in Nilgiris. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tamil Nadu foresters safely rescue and release leopard lost in Nilgiris. Watch viral video

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 10, 2024 02:59 PM IST

IAS Supriya Sahu took to X to share about the situation and how the leopard was sent back into the wild.

When a leopard entered a human habitation in Gudalur in Nilgiris, it was quickly rescued by the Tamil Nadu forest authorities. IAS Supriya Sahu took to X to share about the situation and how the leopard was sent back into the wild.

Snapshot of the leopard being released in the wild. (X/@supriyasahuias)
Snapshot of the leopard being released in the wild. (X/@supriyasahuias)

"Tamil Nadu foresters safely rescue and release a leopard which had strayed into human habitation in Gudalur in Nilgiris. Wildlife relocation requires meticulous planning and careful execution. Happy to see that DFO Gudalur and his team meticulously planned and executed this complex task and safeguarded human lives and that of the leopard," wrote IAS Supriya Sahu informed in her post.

She also posted two videos of the leopard. One of the clips shows the wild animal jumping out of the truck and back in its natural habitat. (Also Read: Tourists scream as they spot tiger, leopard together during safari)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on June 8. Since being posted, it has gained more than 20,000 views. The post has also received close to 772 likes. Many people also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Internet can’t stop watching this leopard drinking water in Rajasthan amid sweltering heat: Video)

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "Beautiful photography to be appreciated, the Tamil Nadu forests and wildlife are maintained and conserved commendably well with compassion, and the head of the department and staff deserve accolades ;they understand the impact on the environment."

A second said, "It is really wonderful to see the leopard return to its habitat, fit and fine. Kudos to you, team Gudalur. You did an awesome job."

"Laudable leopard rescue and release job by greater Tamil Nadu forest team. Thank you, madam," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Great ma'am. Congratulations and best wishes to all the foresters of the Gudalur area."

A fifth said,"The royal Leopard returns! What a beauty! Kudos to the entire team!"

News / Trending / Tamil Nadu foresters safely rescue and release leopard lost in Nilgiris. Watch viral video
