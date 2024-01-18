close_game
News / Trending / Tourists scream as they spot tiger, leopard together during safari

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 18, 2024 02:31 PM IST

A video of a few tourists screaming upon spotting a leopard and a tiger has left people unhappy. Netizens have slammed the tourists for their behaviour.

A video of how tourists reacted after spotting a tiger and a leopard has sparked a discussion on how safari-goers should not behave while exploring wildlife. The video shows the tourists screaming and shouting after witnessing the two big cats pouncing at each other.

The image shows a leopard and a tiger pouncing on each other. (Instagram/@shareyoursafari)
The video is shared on the Instagram page @shareyoursafari which is managed by a travel company according to the bio on the page. The clip in question is shared with a caption that reads, “Tiger vs leopard, today in Ranthambore”.

The video, taken from inside a vehicle, opens to show an area covered with trees. As the car backs, a few people are heard screaming ‘Bas, bas [here, here]”. Soon, the reason for their excited screams becomes clear - a tiger and a leopard.

The big cats are seen pouncing at each other in a way that makes it seem like they are playing instead of fighting. Throughout the video, one thing remains constant - the yelling of the tourists.

Take a look at this safari video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, it has gathered close to 3.4 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 6,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“All these people yelling in the background. This is terrible! Poor animals,” posted an Instagram user. “Such tourists should go to zoos and not wild nature safaris. What a commotion and disturbance they are demonstrating,” joined another.

“Why are all the tourists so badly behaved,” added a third. “Horrible behaviour. Why can’t these people keep their mouths shut during safaris,” shared a fourth. “Ridiculous. Why can’t people stop screaming,” wrote a fifth.

