Tourists scream, shout as tiger comes extremely close to their safari vehicle. Watch

A video of a group of tourists screaming after spotting a tiger has sparked a discussion on the behaviour of people while on a safari. In the viral video, the tourists are seen panicking as the big cat slowly walks towards their vehicle. The image shows a tiger standing extremely close to a tourist vehicle. (Instagram/@ranthambhorewildlife)

The video is posted on the Instagram page of Ranthambore National Park. “Watching the majestic creature so close was a lifetime experience for us. We got scared, but T121 is a playful animal. He came close to us twice, showed his glory and stepped back. We will preserve this memory for the rest of our life,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

In the video, taken from inside the safari vehicle, a tiger is seen walking towards the car. Within moments, the big cat comes extremely close to the car. At this point, a man is heard calling out to someone named Mukesh and asking him to drive away. He is also heard saying ‘Peeche aa gaya yaar [He is just behind us].’ A few others also ask the driver to take the car away from the tiger.

Take a look at this video of the tiger from a safari:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since then, the share has gone viral with nearly 2.2 million views. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments. Several netizens condemned the behaviour of the tourists.

What did Instagram users say about this tiger video?

“These people screaming and yelling should be fined! When money goes out of the wallet, the mouth remains shut. Before going to any safari, proper guidelines should be given to visitors. If you have never been around animals or in the wild, it is natural to scream for life when afraid, but that is not fair for the animals. You enter someone’s home with your own will and decision and start yelling does not make sense!” wrote an Instagram user. “If you can’t handle seeing a tiger, don’t go on safari! These are such horrible manners,” shared another.

“The poor tiger looks stunned, shocked and confused at all his screaming and yelling,” posted a third. “I remember going to so many safaris in India. It's a rule to just keep it shut when wild animals appear. How are these people allowed to yell? They are just going to spoil everything for others,” added a fourth.