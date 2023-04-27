Tourists’ close encounter with tiger captured on camera

A scary video showing a tiger charging towards a tourist vehicle has gone viral. The video captures the incident that reportedly took place at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The video has also raised quotations on the behaviour of tourists while visiting national parks. The image shows the tiger that charged at a tourist vehicle.(Sourced)

“A group of tourists on #safari had a harrowing close experience when a growling #tiger charged at them as they were watching and capturing pictures. The undated video is reportedly from #JimCorbett National Park in #Uttarakhand,” reads the caption shared on Instagram.

The clip shows a tiger charging a tourist vehicle after coming out from the bushes. A few people are also heard screaming loudly probably in an effort to scare away the big cat. The video ends with the tiger disappearing behind the trees.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about three hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4.7 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received close to 40,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Sad. It is irritated by the presence of humans,” posted an Instagram user. “These guys are bothering him unnecessarily! Inko koi padhao likhao, nikal lete hain jungle mai tiger dekhne aur akal ek paise ki nahi [Someone educate them about how to behave while in jungle],” commented another. “The fact that it was an open roof jeep and they still went back and paused to see the angry tiger,” added a third along with a facepalm emoticon. “First we encroach, then threaten their existence and then annoy the poor animals. *Smh* where is that asteroid when we actually need one,” wrote a fourth.