DLF to expand housing, commercial property biz; cautious eye on macroeconomic situation: Chairman

As India marches towards its 100th year of independence, he said the company renews its pledge to play a role in realising the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"This year is particularly special, as your company celebrates 80 years of its journey. Founded in 1946 on the eve of India's independence, DLF has contributed to the nation's economic growth through pioneering urban development," Singh told shareholders.

Addressing the company's shareholders at the 61st annual general meeting (AGM), he said the company is in a position to capitalise on the business opportunities to be unlocked from the government's focus on infrastructure projects.

Real estate major DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh on August 3 said the company will continue to expand its residential and commercial real estate verticals, while maintaining a "cautious eye" on the overall macroeconomic situation.

In the 2025-26 fiscal, Singh said, DLF delivered a strong performance across its development (housing) and annuity (commercial real estate) businesses.

The company achieved new sales bookings of ₹20,143 crore and delivered a net profit of ₹4,408 crore. The annuity portfolio now stands at about 50 million sq ft and continues to grow steadily.

During the last fiscal, DLF posted a net profit of ₹4,414.68 crore on a total income of ₹9,816.04 crore.

DLF is primarily engaged in the development and sale of residential properties (the development business), and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

"Our Development and Annuity businesses continue to focus on growth and expansion in their respective areas of operations. We remain confident of achieving our business goals, while maintaining a cautious eye on the overall macroeconomic developments," he said.

The DLF Chairman said that the Indian economy, under the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has maintained stability through intense global turbulence.

"Today, India continues to shine brightly as a resilient beacon of growth on the world stage. The government's focus on infrastructure unlocks opportunities in urbanisation through real estate," he said, adding that the company was well placed to take advantage of these opportunities in future.

DLF has so far developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed a total area of more than 352 million square feet.