Angry hippo chases people riding motorboat in viral video, ‘scary’ says netizens

Published on Jan 05, 2023 04:31 PM IST

The video that captures an angry hippo chasing people riding a motorboat was shared on Twitter.

Arfa Javaid

A video of a hippopotamus is going viral across social media platforms through its several reshares, and the reasons will uncover once you watch it. The video shows people riding a motorboat and capturing a scenic view when a hippo gets visibly angry and starts chasing them. The tourists maintained their composure all this while and safely escaped the animal.

The video was shared on the Twitter handle @30sectips. “Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffalos and rhinos combined. Don’t get close!” read the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the video below:

The spine-chilling video was shared on Twitter. The tweet has since then received more than 1.2 lakh views. The clip has gathered over 53,500 views, close to 1000 likes and numerous responses from netizens so far.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

“Scary,” wrote an individual. “Never had problems with the ones in my house,” shared another. “IDK what will happen if the boat is off,” expressed a third. “I had to change my pants just by watching,” wrote a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Story Saved
