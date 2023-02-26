Home / Trending / Safari vehicle topples as rhinos charge towards it, tourists luckily escape

Safari vehicle topples as rhinos charge towards it, tourists luckily escape

Published on Feb 26, 2023 03:26 PM IST

The video showing two rhinos charging towards a tourist vehicle was posted on Twitter.

The image shows the moment before the safari vehicles topples while escaping two rhinos.(Twitter/@aakashbadhawan)
The image shows the moment before the safari vehicles topples while escaping two rhinos.(Twitter/@aakashbadhawan)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A scary video of a jeep toppling over after two rhinos charged towards it was recently posted on Twitter. The video has now sparked a conversation among netizens about guidelines regarding wildlife safaris.

IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan posted the video on Twitter along with a caption that may make you think. “I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now! Jaldapara today!” he wrote.

The video opens to show two safari vehicles parked at the side of a road. Within moments, two rhinos charge at the vehicles perhaps because they got too close to the animals. The cars then start reversing and while doing so, one of the jeeps topples over. The video ends with the animals disappearing into the jungle.

While replying to a Twitter user’s question about the condition of the people in the jeep that toppled over, Badhawan replied, “They’re safe.”

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly two lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has collected more than 1,600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Ban cell phones in safaris, tourists and drivers get close to the animals so they can get a photo or a video on their cell phones!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Damn, bad driving here. Drills should happen so that drivers can learn to handle situations better,” posted another. “Unskilled driver,” commented a third.

viral video twitter
