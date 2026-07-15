Bengaluru man, 24, slits grandmother's throat after repeated arguments over having no job

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering his maternal grandmother after months of arguments over his unemployment and what police described as her repeated attempts to push him to become more responsible. The accused, identified as Prajwal, a resident of KS Layout, has been booked for the murder of 70-year-old D Gowramma. (Representational Photo/PTI)

The accused, identified as Prajwal, a resident of KS Layout, has been booked for the murder of 70-year-old D Gowramma, Times of India reported.

According to police, Prajwal's mother, Lakshmi, had asked him to stay with Gowramma at her house in Kenchagoravaiahna Doddi near Bannerghatta and look after her while she was living alone. Gowramma's husband, Dodda Durugaiah, had travelled to Kanakapura for work.

Police said tensions between the two had been building for some time. “Gowramma would often advise Prajwal not to waste time or spend money unnecessarily. A college dropout, Prajwal had never held on to a job for long. He had been unemployed for the past few months, which often led to arguments between them,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.

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According to investigators, Gowramma once again spoke to Prajwal about his future on Tuesday night before going to bed.

"At around 2 am, Prajwal allegedly went to the kitchen, picked up a knife and slit her throat," the police officer added.

The confession Police said the accused then returned to his home in KS Layout, where he allegedly confessed to his mother that he had killed Gowramma.

Following the alleged confession, Prajwal fled. Police traced him to a hideout near Bannerghatta on Wednesday afternoon and arrested him.

The investigation into the case is underway.

Daughter kills mother in Jaipur In a another incident, a woman in Rajasthan was allegedly murdered by her own daughter, who police claim plotted the crime to inherit family property and secure a government job on compassionate grounds. The accused allegedly tried to make the murder look like a road accident to avoid suspicion.

The 23-year-old accused, Ayushi, along with six others, including her uncle and cousin, has been arrested in connection with the case. One more accused is absconding, PTI news agency reported.

According to police, 45-year-old Neeraj Sharma, a resident of Ravindra Nagar in Pratap Nagar, died on July 3 after she was hit by a speeding Scorpio vehicle.

The case took a turn after the victim's brother, Rakesh, filed a complaint alleging foul play and named his niece and others in the FIR.

(With inputs from PTI)