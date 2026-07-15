2 property dealers arrested in MP’s Aishbagh double murder case: Police

Two property brokers have been arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly couple after fraudulently tricking them into signing over their Bhopal home, police said. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the case. (Representative Photo)

The accused Shrikant Chinchaliya (40) and Shashikant Chinchaliya (35) allegedly killed a retired railway official Hemant Philomen and his wife Shakuntala Barik, a retired government nurse in their home in Sudama Nagar on June 24, police said.

They both were shot dead and their decomposed bodies were recovered on June 26, police said.

“They entered the house and shot them dead. Neighbours and tenants did not suspect foul play as the accused were frequent visitors,” police said while adding that the CCTV footage and scientific investigation helped the police in nabbing them.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the case. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said nearly 20 teams were involved in the investigation. CCTV footage had earlier captured two suspects in raincoats, prompting police to announce a reward of ₹50,000 for information.

According to police, the accused came into contact with the couple a few months back through Shivani Barik, a relative. They assisted in selling two properties in Itarsi and Bhopal.

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During the Itarsi transaction, they fraudulently obtained a gift deed for the couple’s house in their own names. In March, when the couple decided to sell their Sudama Nagar house, the property dealers delayed the process for months, showing it to prospective buyers but never finalised the deal. When Hemant Philomen finally concluded the sale independently, this angered the accused.

The police commissioner said the brokers then conspired to kill the couple to seize the property.

Investigators are also probing the role of Barik.