Mohan Yadav withdraws animal husband portfolio from Lakhan Patel; gives happiness dept

Madhya Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) Lakhan Patel was shifted from the animal husbandry department to Anand (happiness) department on Wednesday morning, according to a gazette notification by the general administration department. The CM kept the animal husbandry department with himself. (X/Lakhan_BJP)

Patel was summoned to the chief minister Mohan Yadav’s residence this morning for a half-an-hour long meeting.

According to a senior official, the decision followed a review of Patel’s performance after he failed to open cow shelters in the state under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

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However, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, requesting anonymity, said the changes were made for a cabinet reshuffle. “The new ministers will be inducted and will take charge of the departments currently being managed by the CM,” he said.

The CM kept the animal husbandry department with himself, making him in charge of 11 departments, including, general administration, home, jail, industrial policy and investment promotion, public relations, Narmada valley development, aviation, mineral resources, public service management, NRI Affairs, and animal husbandry and dairy departments, along with any other portfolios not assigned to other ministers.