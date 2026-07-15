Mohan Yadav withdraws animal husband portfolio from Lakhan Patel; gives happiness dept
Patel was summoned to the chief minister Mohan Yadav’s residence this morning for a half-an-hour long meeting
Madhya Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) Lakhan Patel was shifted from the animal husbandry department to Anand (happiness) department on Wednesday morning, according to a gazette notification by the general administration department.
Patel was summoned to the chief minister Mohan Yadav’s residence this morning for a half-an-hour long meeting.
According to a senior official, the decision followed a review of Patel’s performance after he failed to open cow shelters in the state under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
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However, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, requesting anonymity, said the changes were made for a cabinet reshuffle. “The new ministers will be inducted and will take charge of the departments currently being managed by the CM,” he said.
The CM kept the animal husbandry department with himself, making him in charge of 11 departments, including, general administration, home, jail, industrial policy and investment promotion, public relations, Narmada valley development, aviation, mineral resources, public service management, NRI Affairs, and animal husbandry and dairy departments, along with any other portfolios not assigned to other ministers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More